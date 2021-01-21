H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn's Reed Farrar set for XC state meet

KERNERSVILLE — Draughn junior Reed Farrar will be one of 100 boys runners at today’s NCHSAA 2A cross country state championships at Ivey Redmon Park.

Farrar is the lone Burke County runner, boys or girls, who qualified for state through last weekend’s West Regional meets. He placed 12th out of 105 runners last weekend at Murray’s Mill in Catawba with a time of 17:50.19 to nab the second of four total individual qualifying spots.

Farrar, who won four consecutive meets to open the season before placing third at the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference championship race, will participate in the “B” portion of today’s 5k race starting at 2:45 p.m. Each of the eight state finals races have been divided into two parts to spread out runners with COVID-19 safety considerations in mind.

SWIMMING

EB claims 6 events

East Burke participated in a three-team NWFAC 2A meet versus Foard and host Hibriten on Wednesday at the Lenoir Aquatic Center, with Cavaliers swimmers claiming six events.

Individually, EB got wins via Landon Lennex (boys 100 breast, 1:16.81), Robbie Stringfield (boys 100 back, 1:08.16) and Erin Newton (girls 50 free, 35.44).