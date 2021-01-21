 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn's Reed Farrar set for XC state meet
0 comments
H.S. roundup

H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn's Reed Farrar set for XC state meet

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KERNERSVILLE — Draughn junior Reed Farrar will be one of 100 boys runners at today’s NCHSAA 2A cross country state championships at Ivey Redmon Park.

012221-mnh-sports-hs-rdp-mug

Farrar

Farrar is the lone Burke County runner, boys or girls, who qualified for state through last weekend’s West Regional meets. He placed 12th out of 105 runners last weekend at Murray’s Mill in Catawba with a time of 17:50.19 to nab the second of four total individual qualifying spots.

Farrar, who won four consecutive meets to open the season before placing third at the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference championship race, will participate in the “B” portion of today’s 5k race starting at 2:45 p.m. Each of the eight state finals races have been divided into two parts to spread out runners with COVID-19 safety considerations in mind.

SWIMMING

EB claims 6 events

012221-mnh-sports-hs-rdp-logo

East Burke participated in a three-team NWFAC 2A meet versus Foard and host Hibriten on Wednesday at the Lenoir Aquatic Center, with Cavaliers swimmers claiming six events.

Individually, EB got wins via Landon Lennex (boys 100 breast, 1:16.81), Robbie Stringfield (boys 100 back, 1:08.16) and Erin Newton (girls 50 free, 35.44).

The Cavaliers also won three relay events. Lennex and Stringfield were joined by Zane Austin and Davey Stamey on the winning boys 200 medley relay (2:10.14), and Lennex, Stringfield, Stamey and Jacob Gersh won the boys 400 free relay (4:25.07).

Newton, Gracie Hall, Faith McDowell and Rachel Stephens teamed up for a girls 200 free relay triumph (2:22.55).

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lenoir-Rhyne beats another ranked foe, tops Queens 71-66
College

Lenoir-Rhyne beats another ranked foe, tops Queens 71-66

  • Updated

Less than 48 hours after suffering a disappointing road loss at the hands of Carson-Newman, the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team bounced back with a 71-66 victory over 15th-ranked Queens on Monday afternoon at Shuford Gymnasium. The win marked the Bears’ second consecutive home victory over a nationally ranked opponent.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert