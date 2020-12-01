H.S. ROUNDUP: EB, Freedom volleyball teams both stumble

ICARD — There’s been a learning curve for a youthful East Burke volleyball team so far this season, with experience being built through four matches so far.

In the latest of those, the Lady Cavaliers dropped a three-setter Monday night against visiting West Iredell (a team that has finished second place or better in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference standings each of the last three seasons), 11-25, 21-25, 20-25.

“It was a rough start to the season,” said Lady Cavs coach Tracy Greene. “We had two weeks to practice, and we played some tough teams. The great thing is we were close in a lot of games. A lot of my players haven’t played varsity ball (before this season). We’re not laying down.”

The last two sets of play Monday night stayed competitive, featuring 11 ties. EB was led in that stretch by the play around the net of both senior Danielle Foxx (seven kills) and sophomore Aubree Grigg (six blocks, three kills).

EB (1-3 NWFAC) built an early lead of 10-6 in the third set until the Lady Warriors pushed ahead for good, though the Cavs remained within two points down on several occasions afterward. Reese Abernathy (11 digs, three kills), Erin Newton (eight assists, five digs) and Sara Suddreth (four digs, four assists) were other key EB contributors.