H.S. ROUNDUP: EB indoor track wins 6 events in opener

The fall sport’s final all-conference list for Burke County was recently announced as according to the Patton Panthers Soccer Facebook page, the All-Mountain Foothills 7 2A squad included PHS’ Xavier Bernabe, Alex Buckner, Collin Callahan, Charles Morales and Connor Rudisill.

Bernabe, Callahan, Morales and Rudisill were also each recently named All-Region 12 2A selections by the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association. And for Region 10 in the 3A classification, Freedom was represented by Cole Johnson and Laurits Nor Langager.

JV BASKETBALL

Freedom takes pair from EB

Braxton King made three 3-pointers and completed an old-fashioned three-point play as well in the second half to lead the JV Patriot boys with a game-high 18-point performance as they topped East Burke 51-27 on Tuesday. Kaidence Johnson, Max Taylor and Julian Castro each added five points for Freedom (1-0).

Jacob Dellinger led the JV Cavaliers (0-1) with seven points as Levi Coble, Gavon Franklin and Zack Crawford each added six.

The Freedom JV girls also won their opener, 34-12, as Englani Campbell (14 points) and Natalie Tankersly (11) led the way.

Patton sweeps Draughn at home