H.S. ROUNDUP: EB indoor track wins 6 events in opener

ICARD — The host East Burke indoor track teams claimed six events Tuesday in a polar bear meet to open the 2021-22 season.
The Cavalier contingent was led by sophomore KJ Byrd’s two wins, coming in the boys high jump (6’4”) and long jump (20’3”). EB also got wins from Travis Craig (boys 500 meters, 1:19.71), Qwinton Hemphill (boys triple jump, 35’2”), Michael Hathcock (boys shot put, 36’8”) and Claire Cook (girls high jump, 4’0”) and runner-up finishes from Meah Walsh (girls 1600) and Blane Fulbright (boys high jump).
Freedom was also on hand and claimed three events. Katie Deacon won the girls 1600 (5:29.18), Joseph Hover won the boys 1600 (5:03.50) and Dalton Brittain won the boys 1000 (2:52.93).
WRESTLING
Freedom falls at Alexander Central
The Patriots (0-8) remained winless following Tuesday’s 51-22 nonconference road loss in Taylorsville. Freedom’s four match wins came via Jeulenea Khang (106 pounds; pin), Davion Lowdermilk (126; pin), Kalvin Khang (145; pin) and Fredy Vicente Perez (220; major decision).
FHS’ results vs. West Iredell in the other match of Tuesday’s tri were not available.
SOCCER
All-conference, all-region players
The fall sport’s final all-conference list for Burke County was recently announced as according to the Patton Panthers Soccer Facebook page, the All-Mountain Foothills 7 2A squad included PHS’ Xavier Bernabe, Alex Buckner, Collin Callahan, Charles Morales and Connor Rudisill.
Bernabe, Callahan, Morales and Rudisill were also each recently named All-Region 12 2A selections by the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association. And for Region 10 in the 3A classification, Freedom was represented by Cole Johnson and Laurits Nor Langager.
JV BASKETBALL
Freedom takes pair from EB
Braxton King made three 3-pointers and completed an old-fashioned three-point play as well in the second half to lead the JV Patriot boys with a game-high 18-point performance as they topped East Burke 51-27 on Tuesday. Kaidence Johnson, Max Taylor and Julian Castro each added five points for Freedom (1-0).
Jacob Dellinger led the JV Cavaliers (0-1) with seven points as Levi Coble, Gavon Franklin and Zack Crawford each added six.
The Freedom JV girls also won their opener, 34-12, as Englani Campbell (14 points) and Natalie Tankersly (11) led the way.
Patton sweeps Draughn at home
The JV Lady Panthers (1-2) earned their first win of the season at home late Tuesday, 28-25. Jenaya Johnson led the victorious effort with 12 points and Gabby Boone added five. The JV Lady Wildcats (1-1) were led by eight points from Haley Bright and seven from Abbey Humphries.
The JV Panther boys (2-1) collected their second win over the JV Wildcats (0-2) in six days at home late Tuesday, 45-37. Tylar Johnson led the way with 18 points and Brady Chamberlain supplied 13. Draughn was paced by 12 points apiece from Blair Cooper and Jacob Mull.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.