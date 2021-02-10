H.S. ROUNDUP: EB soccer tops Draughn for 2nd straight win

ICARD — The East Burke boys soccer team made it two wins in as many days after defeating rival Draughn, 6-0, at home Tuesday night in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference action.

The Cavaliers (2-3 NWFAC) got two goals from Raleigh Slutsky, while Oswaldo Apadaco, Landon Thorne, Brandon Garcia (assist) and Danny Ramirez added a goal apiece. EB’s Chimoua Yang, Jorge Ambrocio and Qwinton Hemphill supplied an assist each, and goalkeepers Marco Benitez (two saves) and Eduardo Sanchez (one save) combined for the shutout, in which EB led 5-0 at the half.

The Wildcats fall to 0-2 with the loss.

LACROSSE

BOYS

Patton 11, Asheville 8

Ben Stroud had a team-high four goals and added an assist, and Nick Corn went for three goals plus three assists as the Panthers (3-1 Conf. 19) rebounded from their first loss in Tuesday’s home opener.

Patton’s Anthony Hernandez had two goals and an assist, Destine Joseph had two goals and Hunter Johnson had an assist. Austin Ingram got the win in goal with 14 saves, aided by the defense of Trevor Connelly, Max Short and Dylan Lail.

GIRLS

Asheville 10, Patton 2

The Lady Panthers (0-2 Conf. 15) fell Tuesday despite a pair of goals by junior Bailey Tallent. Senior goalkeeper Kierra Stephens had six saves and sophomore Bailey Burleson added four saves.