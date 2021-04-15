H.S. ROUNDUP: EB tennis tops rival Draughn

ICARD — The East Burke boys tennis team won for the second time in as many days, topping rival Draughn at home Wednesday in a Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference makeup match, 8-1.

It was the Cavaliers’ second victory over the Wildcats this season following an 8-1 win in what was considered a nonconference match to open the season last month.

EB (3-2, 2-2 NWFAC) won five of the six singles matches. Its singles winners included No. 1 Thomas Wentz over Jonathan Mercer (6-1, 6-0), No. 3 Justin Jones over Brody Wright (6-1, 6-3), No. 4 Davey Stamey over Ryan Williams (6-1, 6-2), No. 5 Robbie Stringfield over Aiden Hunt (6-0, 6-0) and No. 6 Dalton Parker over Ben Zimmer (6-1, 6-1).

Draughn (2-4, 1-2 NWFAC) got its lone win from No. 2 singles player Corey Powell over Chimoua Yang (6-4, 6-3) before EB swept doubles, with wins via No. 1 Wentz/Jones over Mercer/Williams (8-2), No. 2 Stamey/Yang over Powell/Wright (8-0) and No. 3 Landon Lennex/Schaffer Strong over Hunt/Zimmer (8-3).

Draughn hosted Patton late Thursday to end the week on the courts, while EB visited West Iredell.

SOCCER

St. Stephens 5, Freedom 0