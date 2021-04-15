H.S. ROUNDUP: EB tennis tops rival Draughn

ICARD — The East Burke boys tennis team won for the second time in as many days, topping rival Draughn at home Wednesday in a Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference makeup match, 8-1.
It was the Cavaliers’ second victory over the Wildcats this season following an 8-1 win in what was considered a nonconference match to open the season last month.
EB (3-2, 2-2 NWFAC) won five of the six singles matches. Its singles winners included No. 1 Thomas Wentz over Jonathan Mercer (6-1, 6-0), No. 3 Justin Jones over Brody Wright (6-1, 6-3), No. 4 Davey Stamey over Ryan Williams (6-1, 6-2), No. 5 Robbie Stringfield over Aiden Hunt (6-0, 6-0) and No. 6 Dalton Parker over Ben Zimmer (6-1, 6-1).
Draughn (2-4, 1-2 NWFAC) got its lone win from No. 2 singles player Corey Powell over Chimoua Yang (6-4, 6-3) before EB swept doubles, with wins via No. 1 Wentz/Jones over Mercer/Williams (8-2), No. 2 Stamey/Yang over Powell/Wright (8-0) and No. 3 Landon Lennex/Schaffer Strong over Hunt/Zimmer (8-3).
Draughn hosted Patton late Thursday to end the week on the courts, while EB visited West Iredell.
SOCCER
St. Stephens 5, Freedom 0
The Lady Patriots (4-3 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) dropped Wednesday’s home match at the Catawba River Soccer Complex.
It was only 2-0 in favor of the Indians at the half in the teams’ first meeting of the season, a battle to stay in second place in the league standings alongside two-loss Watauga.
St. Stephens was led by sophomore Juliette Hessong’s hat trick plus an assist. No FHS statistics were available.
GOLF
EB slips to 4th at Silver Creek
The Cavaliers (347) on Wednesday at Silver Creek Golf Club finished behind West Caldwell (308), Foard (342) and Hibriten (345) after finishing third place as a team in the NWFAC’s first two matches of the spring.
The Cavaliers were again led by Sam Mace, who carded a 3-over round of 75. Peyton Smith shot 87 for EB, Luke Elliott 91 and Aiden Good 94.
Sixth-place Patton (391) got a team-best 85 from Brady Chamberlain. Hayden Stoer shot 101, Dilan Patton 102 and Will Radford 103. Draughn (436), which tied for seventh as a team, was led by Jaxon Smith’s 102. Sean Owens added a 107, Kevin Hoilman 111 and Sam Leonard 116.
West Caldwell’s Noah Bumgarner and Hibriten’s Maddox Whittington shot 71 to share medalist honors.
