H.S. ROUNDUP: Five players score as Patton soccer sweeps Draughn

VALDESE — The visiting Patton boys soccer team used a pair of scoring flurries to snatch a 5-0 road victory from county foe Draughn on Wednesday night in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference action.

The win completed a Panthers’ season sweep over the Wildcats, whom they defeated 3-0 at home last month.

Patton (4-6-1 NWFAC) scored three goals in 6 minutes midway through the first half and tacked on the final two goals within 4 minutes of each other near the end to grab the shutout win.

“We’ve had trouble finishing this season,” Patton coach Keith Scott said. “We did a much better job tonight of connecting passes and moving forward and getting good shots.”

After Patton’s Jesse Stapleton clanked a shot off the post in the fourth minute to miss an early chance, freshman teammate Andy Villanueva knocked one in from straight-on to get the Panthers on the board in the 18th minute.

Patton followed with a Charles Morales goal, his first of the season, in the 20th minute to up the lead to 2-0. And in the 24th minute, PHS’ Alex Buckner took a shot that the Draughn goalkeeper deflected but back to Buckner's foot as he notched the rebound score for a 3-0 lead.