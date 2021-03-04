H.S. ROUNDUP: Five players score as Patton soccer sweeps Draughn

VALDESE — The visiting Patton boys soccer team used a pair of scoring flurries to snatch a 5-0 road victory from county foe Draughn on Wednesday night in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference action.
The win completed a Panthers’ season sweep over the Wildcats, whom they defeated 3-0 at home last month.
Patton (4-6-1 NWFAC) scored three goals in 6 minutes midway through the first half and tacked on the final two goals within 4 minutes of each other near the end to grab the shutout win.
“We’ve had trouble finishing this season,” Patton coach Keith Scott said. “We did a much better job tonight of connecting passes and moving forward and getting good shots.”
After Patton’s Jesse Stapleton clanked a shot off the post in the fourth minute to miss an early chance, freshman teammate Andy Villanueva knocked one in from straight-on to get the Panthers on the board in the 18th minute.
Patton followed with a Charles Morales goal, his first of the season, in the 20th minute to up the lead to 2-0. And in the 24th minute, PHS’ Alex Buckner took a shot that the Draughn goalkeeper deflected but back to Buckner's foot as he notched the rebound score for a 3-0 lead.
Patton had several good early second-half scoring looks via crosses by freshman Brandon Monroy, but the guests’ ensuing shots were barely wide or high and off the mark.
Draughn (0-10 NWFAC) also had a few chances created by Manny Velasquez but also missed on them.
PHS’ final markers came from Aid Castro in the 73rd minute and from Stapleton, off a Villanueva assist, as he became the fifth Patton player to find the back of the net in the 77th minute.
Panthers’ goalkeepers Connor Webb and Eliseo Ramirez combined for the clean sheet as Patton outshot Draughn by a 16-2 margin and had all six corner kicks in the contest.
Patton visited Bunker Hill late Thursday and hosts East Burke on Monday to start the final week of the regular season. Draughn next plays at Bunker Hill on Monday.
EB 3, W. Iredell 0
The Cavaliers (5-6-1 NWFAC) won their second game in as many days Wednesday in Icard, following up last month’s first-ever win over the Warriors in four years as league foes by completing a season sweep.
EB led 2-0 by halftime and tacked on another insurance goal in the final 40 minutes. The Cavs’ Jorge Ambrocio, Josh Aguirre and Brandon Cuellar scored a goal each, and Landon Thorne and Chimoua Yang supplied one assist apiece. Marco Benitez (two saves) and Eduardo Sanchez (one save) split time at goalkeeper for EB in earning the shutout.
LACROSSE
BOYS
Hickory 9, Patton 1
The Panthers (4-3, 3-3 Conf. 19) lost on the road Wednesday despite seven saves from goalkeeper Austin Ingram. Ben Stroud scored Patton’s lone goal. Both PHS teams next celebrate senior night vs. T.C. Roberson on Monday at the Catawba River Soccer Complex.
GIRLS
Hickory 20, Patton 1
The Lady Panthers (0-6, 0-5 Conf. 15) got their only goal from junior midfielder Bailey Tallent, assisted by junior midfielder Sara Griggs, in Wednesday’s league road loss. Senior goalie Kierra Stephens broke her program-record from the day before with 18 saves.
