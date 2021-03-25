H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom boys soccer trio named All-NWC

Freedom also leads both team races.

Burke County golfers have also dominated in the NWFAC girls season. Sophomore Allie Witherspoon, who like Fisher is chasing a second straight player of the year honor, leads at 23-over. She’s five strokes clear of teammate Katie Riebel, and Draughn’s Lindsey Hodge is in a two-way tie for third, one more shot back.

PHS led the team standings entering Thursday’s match at Catawba Country Club, the third of five girls league matches this spring. The NWFAC boys season starts April 8.

SOCCER

Watauga 3, Freedom 1

The Lady Patriots (2-1 NWC) suffered their first loss Wednesday in Boone. A Malia Withrow goal in the 60th minute, assisted by Skylar Georges, briefly pulled the guests into a 1-1 tie before the Pioneers added two goals in the next 3 minutes of play. Freedom’s Kaylee Ollis had a season-high eight saves in goal.

SOFTBALL

Watauga 18, Freedom 8 (6 inn.’s)

The Lady Patriots (0-3 NWC) led 2-0 early and were within 11-8 late, but two half-innings proved costly as Watauga plated 10 in the third to lead for good and seven more in its half of the sixth to end the contest via run rule.