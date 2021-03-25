H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom boys soccer trio named All-NWC

The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference on Wednesday announced its 31-member all-conference boys soccer team, and three Freedom players made the list.
The fourth-place Patriots were represented by senior forward Teague Miller, senior midfielder Beckham Ixchajchal and sophomore goalkeeper Cole Johnson, all of which were named All-NWC for the first time.
Miller finished the season with two goals and one assist in 10 games, and Johnson had three games in which he allowed either zero or one goal, all FHS wins.
Watauga nearly swept the individual awards, with Hatch Sevensky named player of the year, Colter Conway defensive player of the year and Josh Honeycutt coach of the year. Hickory’s Carter Holt was named offensive player of the year.
(The All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference boys soccer team will be released after Hibriten’s Saturday state title game appearance.)
GOLF
Freedom, Patton leading
The NWC on Wednesday released its updated golf individual standings after matches for the week were completed Tuesday, and Freedom sports the top three girls and top two boys players to date.
Freshman Alex Bock (2-under par) leads the boys race through two of the five scheduled events, with teammate Brent Perkins (7-over) right behind him. On the girls side, Lady Patriots senior Christina Fisher leads at 5-over. Classmate Albany Bock (7-over) is second, with Anna Czarkowski (12-over) in third.
Freedom also leads both team races.
Burke County golfers have also dominated in the NWFAC girls season. Sophomore Allie Witherspoon, who like Fisher is chasing a second straight player of the year honor, leads at 23-over. She’s five strokes clear of teammate Katie Riebel, and Draughn’s Lindsey Hodge is in a two-way tie for third, one more shot back.
PHS led the team standings entering Thursday’s match at Catawba Country Club, the third of five girls league matches this spring. The NWFAC boys season starts April 8.
SOCCER
Watauga 3, Freedom 1
The Lady Patriots (2-1 NWC) suffered their first loss Wednesday in Boone. A Malia Withrow goal in the 60th minute, assisted by Skylar Georges, briefly pulled the guests into a 1-1 tie before the Pioneers added two goals in the next 3 minutes of play. Freedom’s Kaylee Ollis had a season-high eight saves in goal.
SOFTBALL
Watauga 18, Freedom 8 (6 inn.’s)
The Lady Patriots (0-3 NWC) led 2-0 early and were within 11-8 late, but two half-innings proved costly as Watauga plated 10 in the third to lead for good and seven more in its half of the sixth to end the contest via run rule.
Freedom was led at the plate by Brooke Barker (2 for 2, walk, two runs, three RBIs), Madilynn Taylor (2 for 4, triple, two RBIs) and Jasmine Webb (1 for 2, walk, triple, two runs, RBI). Kaitlyn Puett (run, RBI) and Sarah Armentrout (RBI) each doubled, and Izzy Edmonson and Destiny White (SB) both walked once and scored a run.
Hibriten 20, EB 0 (5 inn.’s)
The Lady Cavaliers (1-2 NWFAC) allowed 14 first-inning runs at home Wednesday in a run-rule loss to the undefeated Panthers. East Burke was led at the plate by Allie Cooke (1 for 2, SB), Madyson Johnson (1 for 2) and Ambria White (1 for 1), with Kayleigh Icard pitching and taking the loss.
JV FOOTBALL
Hibriten 28, EB 14
In Wednesday’s de facto NWFAC title game in Lenoir, the JV Cavaliers (2-2, 2-1 NWFAC) moved the ball well but were hurt by missed chances in the red zone.
EB freshman Jacob Dellinger rushed 32 times for 217 yards, while KJ Byrd added 47 yards and a touchdown on the ground and quarterback Ben Mast 20 yards and a TD. The Cavs’ defense was paced by Daniel Powell (12 tackles), Gavon Franklin (seven tackles) and Brady Bostain (six tackles, forced fumble).
EB wraps up the season against Foard next week.
