H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom drops 5-setter on Sr. Night

The Freedom volleyball team’s Senior Night very nearly produced its first win of the season in a five-set thriller, but the effort came up just short.
Hosting South Caldwell, the source for both of the Patriots’ Northwestern 3A/4A Conference wins a season ago, FHS stumbled at the end and fell, 25-22, 14-25, 26-24, 12-25, 10-15.
Seniors Gracie Buchanan (13 digs), Lilly Austin (two digs), Mia Harper (two aces) and Danisha Hemphill (nine digs, seven kills) were honored before the match, and each of them saw significant action for Freedom (0-8, 0-7 NWC).
“In an unprecedented season, I'm just grateful for the opportunity to celebrate these seniors,” said FHS coach Connor Townsend. “As badly as we wanted to pull away a win in a hard-fought game, we will take away much more from this season than we ever anticipated. Patience, perseverance and pure grit are exemplified daily by this group, and that is a true testament to these four senior leaders."
Freedom faced deficits of 13-7, 18-13 and 21-17 in the first set before a series of Spartan mistakes and then an ace from Buchanan tied things up at 22-all. Out of a South timeout, Ava Thomas (two) and Hemphill strung together three straight points to put it away.
The victorious third set was much the opposite. Freedom led 20-14 before another SC timeout this time spurred the visitors to score eight of the next 10 points for another 22-all tie, followed by an additional SCHS timeout when a Harper point made it 23-22 FHS. Thomas made it 24-22 before South rallied to a tie, but Freedom sealed it when a ball into the net and a fault ended the Lady Spartans’ rally.
After using a 12-1 start to fuel a second-set victory and finishing the fourth frame with another 12-1 run, South led the deciding fifth set 9-5 before hitting four straight into the net to tie it up. Out of a timeout, the Spartans capitalized on similar mistakes from the hosts, then put it away after Sarah Armentrout scored to make one last push for the Patriots.
Armentrout (10 kills, seven digs), Thomas (seven kills, six digs, four aces), Brooke Barker (26 digs) and Savannah Mooney (22 assists, 15 digs, two aces) supplemented the seniors’ efforts.
Freedom returns to action on Monday with a nonconference bout on the road at East Rutherford.
W. Iredell 3, Draughn 0
The Lady Wildcats hosted a tough Warriors squad Thursday night in their lone match of the week and battled for three sets but dropped each of them in a 3-0 loss, 18-25, 17-25, 20-25.
Draughn (3-4 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) trailed just 19-18 and 19-17 late in the first two sets, respectively, before West Iredell ended things with 6-0 scoring runs. Madison Powell led the Wildcats with 11 kills followed closely by Bailey Bryant with 10, and Georgia Goulding added six blocks.
Draughn hosts Bunker Hill on Thursday in its only match this week after its trip to Patton on Tuesday was postponed.
CROSS COUNTRY
EB sweeps W. Iredell meet
The Cavaliers boys and girls teams both won in Friday’s NWFAC four-team rescheduled meet in Statesville.
The Lady Cavaliers dominated in a third win this season and second straight, placing five runners in the top nine of the 5k, led by individual winner Meah Walsh (22:16.01). EB’s Piper Strong was third, Kylie McFalls sixth, Madison Fowler seventh and Janie Ennis ninth. Second-place Draughn was led by Ambria Blalock (second) and Regen Bridges (fifth).
Wildcats junior Reed Farrar (17:51.72) won by over a minute individually to make it 4-for-4 this season as his DHS team placed second. EB’s winning effort was paced by Luke Elliott (second), Caleb Johnson-White (third) and Davin Price (sixth). Draughn’s Grady Wooden (seventh) and Jonathan Garcia (eighth) also placed in the top 10.
SWIMMING
Patton girls tie Hibriten
The local swim season got underway Wednesday with Patton participating in a virtual dual meet versus NWFAC foe Hibriten. Both sets of Lady Panthers teams came away with 41 points to tie, while Patton’s boys were edged, 40-34.
Patton finished with eight individual victories and three relay victories. Caroline Lucas (girls 100 free, 58.17; 200 free, 2:04.42), Kadira McClure (girls 100 fly, 1:05.39; 100 breast, 1:15.56) and Coley Welch (boys 100 fly, 1:02.76; 100 breast, 1:13.23) led Patton with two individual wins each. Other winners included Emma Sacchetti (girls 50 free, 28.36) and Jackston Brown (boys 50 free, 29.25).
Welch, Brown, Alex Propst and Eli Roscoe comprised both PHS’ winning 200 free and 200 medley relays, and Lucas, McClure, Sacchetti and Raegan Edwards made it a 200 free relay sweep.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!