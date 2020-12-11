H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom drops 5-setter on Sr. Night

The Freedom volleyball team’s Senior Night very nearly produced its first win of the season in a five-set thriller, but the effort came up just short.

Hosting South Caldwell, the source for both of the Patriots’ Northwestern 3A/4A Conference wins a season ago, FHS stumbled at the end and fell, 25-22, 14-25, 26-24, 12-25, 10-15.

Seniors Gracie Buchanan (13 digs), Lilly Austin (two digs), Mia Harper (two aces) and Danisha Hemphill (nine digs, seven kills) were honored before the match, and each of them saw significant action for Freedom (0-8, 0-7 NWC).

“In an unprecedented season, I'm just grateful for the opportunity to celebrate these seniors,” said FHS coach Connor Townsend. “As badly as we wanted to pull away a win in a hard-fought game, we will take away much more from this season than we ever anticipated. Patience, perseverance and pure grit are exemplified daily by this group, and that is a true testament to these four senior leaders."

Freedom faced deficits of 13-7, 18-13 and 21-17 in the first set before a series of Spartan mistakes and then an ace from Buchanan tied things up at 22-all. Out of a South timeout, Ava Thomas (two) and Hemphill strung together three straight points to put it away.