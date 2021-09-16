H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom girls XC 2nd in host meet

The host Freedom girls cross country team placed second on Wednesday in a seven-team pre-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference meet.
The Lady Patriots (81 points) were led by freshman Emily Kania (10th; 23:24.44), while junior Sara Byrd Succop and freshman Leak Kirksey finished directly behind in 11th and 12th place. Sheyla Hernandez (29th) and McKenna Carver (40th) also contributed toward the FHS girls team total.
Draughn, the lone non-NWC team at the Freedom Park meet aside from St. Stephens, was paced on the girls side by Ambria Blalock (25th). The Lady Wildcats did not have enough runners to post a team score.
Watauga dominated the girls race with each of the top nine finishers.
Three county boys runners finished in the top four overall: Draughn senior Reed Farrar (second; 18:13.67), Freedom senior Joseph Hover (third) and Freedom junior Colby Anderson (fourth).
The Patriots placed fourth as a team and the Wildcats sixth. Watauga also won the boys race. Other FHS contributing runners were Caden Reece (35th), Asher Ellis (46th) and Parker Brown (58th), while the rest of the Draughn team total came via Grady Wooden (22nd), Blaine Blackwell (27th), Tray Powell (47th) and Wonhee Kim (54th).
The Patriots next run at South Caldwell on Sept. 22, while the Wildcats are idle until the Freedom Invitational on Sept. 25.
SOCCER
Freedom 2, McDowell 0
The Patriots (3-2-3) scored once in each half during Wednesday night’s win over the nonconference rival Titans at the Catawba River Soccer Complex. No more details were available.
Freedom is now idle for eight days until it next visits Draughn on Sept. 23.
Bandys 4, EB 0
The Cavaliers (2-5-1, 1-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) were blanked Wednesday in Catawba, suffering their first league loss. East Burke trailed only 1-0 at halftime. EB goalkeeper Eduardo Sanchez made eight saves in defeat.
The EB JV squad also lost, 7-0, despite six saves from keeper Jaydon Fair.
EB next hosts Newton-Conover on Monday.
Avery Co. 4, Draughn 1
The Wildcats (0-2, 0-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) got their lone goal by Jeremiah Harris, assisted by Spencer Kilpatrick in Valdese on Wednesday in their league debut.
Draughn next hosts Mitchell on Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
Rosman 3, Draughn 0
The Lady Wildcats (7-4, 3-2 WHC 1A/2A) made the long trek to western Transylvania County on Wednesday and suffered a straight-set loss, 23-25, 17-25, 15-25, while the Draughn JVs won to remain undefeated.. No more details were available.
Draughn visited nonconference Alexander Central late Thursday.
Hibriten 3, Freedom 1
The Lady Patriots (5-7, 0-1 NWC 3A/4A) fell in four sets in Wednesday’s league opener at home. No more details were available. Freedom next plays at South Caldwell on Monday.
TENNIS
Watauga at Freedom
The Lady Patriots (0-3 NWC 3A/4A) were scheduled to host Watauga on Wednesday in their third contest in as many days. No details were available. Freedom next faces Alexander Central on the road Monday.
GOLF
Draughn wins 4th straight in WHC
Medalist Lindsey Hodge posted a career-best nine-hole score of 40 as the Lady Wildcats (148) claimed a fourth straight WHC 1A/2A match on Wednesday at Mountain Glen Golf Club in Newland.
Gigi Smith (career-best 47) tied for fourth place individually, and Sarah Mull and Laney Hodge added rounds of 61 and 63, respectively.
“Both (Lindsey and Gigi) played very well,” Draughn coach Chris Treadway said. “We made some adjustments at practice, and it paid off. I’m very proud of them.”
EB hosts at Hampton Heights
The Lady Cavaliers were scheduled to host their first of two straight CVAC 2A matches Wednesday at Hampton Heights Golf Course in Hickory. No details were available.
EB next hosts the league match Sept. 22 at Lake Hickory Country Club’s Catawba Springs course.
