H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom girls XC 2nd in host meet

The host Freedom girls cross country team placed second on Wednesday in a seven-team pre-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference meet.

The Lady Patriots (81 points) were led by freshman Emily Kania (10th; 23:24.44), while junior Sara Byrd Succop and freshman Leak Kirksey finished directly behind in 11th and 12th place. Sheyla Hernandez (29th) and McKenna Carver (40th) also contributed toward the FHS girls team total.

Draughn, the lone non-NWC team at the Freedom Park meet aside from St. Stephens, was paced on the girls side by Ambria Blalock (25th). The Lady Wildcats did not have enough runners to post a team score.

Watauga dominated the girls race with each of the top nine finishers.

Three county boys runners finished in the top four overall: Draughn senior Reed Farrar (second; 18:13.67), Freedom senior Joseph Hover (third) and Freedom junior Colby Anderson (fourth).

The Patriots placed fourth as a team and the Wildcats sixth. Watauga also won the boys race. Other FHS contributing runners were Caden Reece (35th), Asher Ellis (46th) and Parker Brown (58th), while the rest of the Draughn team total came via Grady Wooden (22nd), Blaine Blackwell (27th), Tray Powell (47th) and Wonhee Kim (54th).