H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom’s Anderson qualifies for XC regional

SAWMILLS — Boys sophomore runner Colby Anderson (18:55.05) led the way for Freedom with an 11th-place finish individually at the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference cross country championships hosted by South Caldwell on Wednesday.

The effort propelled Anderson to next weekend’s NCHSAA 3A West Regional meet as the Patriots’ lone qualifier.

Also for the FHS boys, junior Dalton Brittain finished 13th (19:18.82), Joseph Hover was 29th and Asher Ellis 38th. With just four runners, Freedom did not earn a team score.

For the girls squad, which placed fifth, Freedom senior Lee Kania placed 17th (24:41.55), Sara Succop was 19th and McKenna Carver, Scout Conrad and Kennedy Carswell finished in successive spots from 29th-31st.

Watauga won both team titles, led by individual champions Rien Freeman and Sidra Miller, who as such Thursday were named NWC runners of the year. Both Pioneers squads (3A) plus both St. Stephens (3A) and South (4A) squads and the Alexander Central boys and Hickory girls qualified for regionals as well.

Both Anderson and Brittain were named All-NWC on Thursday for the Pats. The NWC coaches of the year were Saint’s Jason Stephens (girls) and in a three-way tie, Saint’s Patrick Smith, AC’s Joe Cornwell and Watauga’s Randy McDonough for the boys.