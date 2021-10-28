H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom soccer gets back to .500

The Freedom boys soccer team stayed in the state playoff hunt Wednesday thanks to a 2-1 home victory over Alexander Central at the Catawba River Soccer Complex.
Laurits Nor Langager scored a goal and supplied the assist on the other, which Drew Costello finished off, as the Patriots (8-8-4, 4-5-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) completed the win in overtime. Freedom goalkeeper Cole Johnson had 11 saves in the regular-season finale.
“Cole played a great game,” Patriots coach Danny Miller said. “Our team never gave up. It was a great team win.”
Hendersonville 6, Patton 1
The unbeaten Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference champion Bearcats allowed just their second goal in league play Wednesday but defeated the host Panthers (14-4-1, 9-3 MF7 2A). Patton trailed just 2-1 at halftime on a goal from Connor Rudisill.
“Hopefully we can heal up before playoffs,” said Panthers coach Keith Scott.
NCHSAA state playoff pairings in all classifications will be released today. The first round is Monday.
W. Caldwell 4, EB 3
The Cavaliers (3-15-2, 2-11-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) dropped a close season finale Wednesday in Gamewell. Jaccob Fair had one goal and one assist, and Landon Thorne and Ben Childres also found the back of the net once apiece for East Burke. Goalkeeper Eduardo Sanchez had five saves.
“Congratulations to Jaccob on his 17th birthday tonight. He came close to winning the game for us,” EB coach Sam Wall said. “Congratulations to all the boys on a hard-fought season.”
Mtn. Heritage 7, Draughn 0
The host Cougars kept the Wildcats (0-12, 0-9 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) winless on Wednesday. Draughn ended the year late Thursday at home versus Madison.
JV FOOTBALL
EB 54, W. Caldwell 0
The JV Cavaliers (3-5, 2-4 CVAC) ended the season in style Wednesday in Icard. EB’s Asher Gebhard rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns, and Caden Buff (56 yards; three two-point conversions), Levi Coble (53 yards; two conversions), Mason Robison (39 yards) and Darren Hammons (one conversion) each added a TD apiece on the ground.
EB held the Warriors to three total yards of offense, sparked by Hayden Parker’s 15 tackles. Gavon Franklin added a 26-yard fumble return for a TD, Barger Shook forced and recovered a fumble and had one tackle for loss, Kolby Byrd recovered a fumble and Coble had an interception.
CROSS COUNTRY
Five EB runners named All-CVAC
Three East Burke boys runners and two girls runners, including league championship meet winner Meah Walsh, were recently named to the All-CVAC squad.
Walsh was joined on the girls team by EB teammate Cadence Willis (13th). The Cavalier boys were represented by Caleb Johnson-White (ninth), Jonathan Garcia (12th) and Jackson Spencer (13th).
The individual awards went to Bandys runners of the year Grant Parham (boys) and Paige Oldenburg (girls) and Bandys coach of the year Don Parham (boys) plus West Lincoln’s Rick Mitchem (girls coach of year).
