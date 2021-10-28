H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom soccer gets back to .500

The Freedom boys soccer team stayed in the state playoff hunt Wednesday thanks to a 2-1 home victory over Alexander Central at the Catawba River Soccer Complex.

Laurits Nor Langager scored a goal and supplied the assist on the other, which Drew Costello finished off, as the Patriots (8-8-4, 4-5-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) completed the win in overtime. Freedom goalkeeper Cole Johnson had 11 saves in the regular-season finale.

“Cole played a great game,” Patriots coach Danny Miller said. “Our team never gave up. It was a great team win.”

Hendersonville 6, Patton 1

The unbeaten Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference champion Bearcats allowed just their second goal in league play Wednesday but defeated the host Panthers (14-4-1, 9-3 MF7 2A). Patton trailed just 2-1 at halftime on a goal from Connor Rudisill.

“Hopefully we can heal up before playoffs,” said Panthers coach Keith Scott.

NCHSAA state playoff pairings in all classifications will be released today. The first round is Monday.

W. Caldwell 4, EB 3