H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom soccer suffers 2nd loss

HICKORY — The Freedom girls soccer team fell by a 3-0 score versus undefeated host Hickory on Monday night in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play.

The Lady Patriots (3-2 NWC), who were looking to move into a virtual tie atop the league, played the Lady Red Tornadoes to a scoreless draw for the first 32 minutes despite playing with 10 players due to a handball on the goal line which resulted in a red card.

Hickory scored twice in 8 minutes before the half and tacked on a second-half goal to account for the final margin.

“I'm so impressed with the character of this team,” FHS coach Adam Mazzolini said. “We came into this game with some adversity and had even more in the game. Obviously we are disappointed with the result, but we never stopped competing for each other. As a coach, I can't ask for anything more.”

Hibriten 8, EB 0

The Lady Cavaliers (2-4 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) suffered a fourth consecutive loss on Monday in Icard in a rescheduled contest from March 25. No more details were available.

SOFTBALL

Hickory 3, Freedom 2