H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom soccer tops host Draughn for 4th win

VALDESE — In its final nonconference tune-up, the Freedom boys soccer team claimed its second consecutive win via shutout and ran its streak to six matches without a loss in Thursday’s 6-0 road victory over county rival Draughn.
Alex Velasquez scored two goals for the Patriots (4-2-3), while Eduardo Velasquez and Jessi Morales each added one goal and one assist. Miles Barnsback and Manuel Velasquez-Monzon scored one goal apiece, and Ashton Alva notched one assist.
Freedom goalkeepers Cole Johnson and Isai Jimenez-Luna had one save apiece in combining on the clean-sheet effort.
While the Wildcats (0-4, 0-2 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) remained winless, they were down four starters due to COVID-19 and coach Fallon Peters said she saw some good things.
“Freedom was a great team,” Peters said. “They moved the ball well, played good defense, used lanes and made good passes.
“We played very well. My boys are buying into this new culture I’m trying to build, and it’s going to start paying off. I could not be more proud of my team’s effort, hustle and their ability to never quit. I trust and believe in them and they trust and believe in me.”
Freedom next opens Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play Monday at home against Hibriten, the same day Draughn jumps back in league play with a contest at Owen.
VOLLEYBALL
Draughn 3, Owen 2
The Lady Wildcats (10-5, 5-2 WHC 1A/2A) avenged an earlier five-set road loss to the Warlassies on Thursday in Valdese, collecting a 25-22, 25-20, 26-24 straight-set triumph.
The Draughn JV squad was also victorious Thursday to remain unbeaten for the season. Individual statistics from both matches and JV set scores were not available.
Draughn is back on the court Tuesday at Avery County.
Polk Co. 3, Patton 1
The sub-.500 host Wolverines stunned the Lady Panthers (11-2, 4-2 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) on Thursday, handing them a 19-25, 21-25, 27-25, 22-25 loss in the teams’ first league matchup of the season after their scheduled match in Columbus was pushed back on the schedule. No individual statistics were available.
Patton next gets another crack at Polk this Wednesday in the makeup match before hosting East Rutherford on Thursday.
TENNIS
Patton 5, E. Rutherford 4
The Lady Panthers (3-2 MF7 2A) clawed back above .500 in a road match originally scheduled for Thursday that was instead pushed ahead three days on the schedule to Monday.
Patton’s singles winners were No. 3 Natalie Franklin (6-2, 6-0), No. 4 Brianna Baker (6-1, 6-4), No. 5 Riley Berry (6-1, 6-4) and No. 6 Hailey Snodgrass (6-0, 6-0). In doubles, PHS got the winning point via No. 3 Franklin/Snodgrass (8-3).
Patton plays its fourth straight road match Tuesday as it travels to Polk County.
Hibriten 8, Freedom 1
Emily Kania took a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 1 singles on Thursday in Lenoir as the lone winner on the day for the Lady Patriots (0-5 NWC 3A/4A). Ellie Deacon fell in a close match at No. 2, 6-4, 7-5, and those same two lost 8-5 at No. 1 doubles in the other contested match.
Freedom hosts South Caldwell on Monday.
Newton-Conover 8, EB 1
The doubles squad of Joselyn Olvera and Serenity Powell claimed East Burke’s lone win Thursday in Icard via forfeit. Powell also hung tough in singles play for EB (0-3, 0-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) in the team’s league opener, losing 7-5, 6-7 (5), 7-10.
The Lady Cavaliers were then scheduled to face Bandys on the road Friday in a makeup from Tuesday’s rainout. No details were available. EB hosts Bunker Hill on Tuesday.
Draughn match postponed
The Lady Wildcats (2-2, 1-1 WHC 1A/2A) were scheduled to host Owen on Thursday, but that match was postponed until Oct. 5 due to COVID-19 issues within the DHS program.
Draughn next hosts Mountain Heritage in a Monday doubleheader.
GOLF
Draughn T-1st in WHC match
Short two golfers, the Lady Wildcats (177) visited Black Mountain Golf Course on Thursday in a nine-hole league match rescheduled from Monday’s washout and tied Avery for first place in the team portion. Draughn was paced by Lindsey Hodge’s 49, and Charis Hyde and Laney Hodge both shot 64.
The next league match is set for Wednesday at Mountain Glen Golf Club in Newland.
JV FOOTBALL
Bandys 22, EB 6
The JV Cavaliers (1-3, 0-2 CVAC) fell Thursday at home, picking up their lone touchdown from Caden Buff. EB was also led by the efforts from Darren Hammons on the offensive line plus Hayden Park and Avery Fraley (fumble recovery) on defense as well as Cannon Morrison and Asher Gebhard in the passing game.
The Cavs visit Newton-Conover this Thursday.
