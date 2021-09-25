H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom soccer tops host Draughn for 4th win

VALDESE — In its final nonconference tune-up, the Freedom boys soccer team claimed its second consecutive win via shutout and ran its streak to six matches without a loss in Thursday’s 6-0 road victory over county rival Draughn.

Alex Velasquez scored two goals for the Patriots (4-2-3), while Eduardo Velasquez and Jessi Morales each added one goal and one assist. Miles Barnsback and Manuel Velasquez-Monzon scored one goal apiece, and Ashton Alva notched one assist.

Freedom goalkeepers Cole Johnson and Isai Jimenez-Luna had one save apiece in combining on the clean-sheet effort.

While the Wildcats (0-4, 0-2 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) remained winless, they were down four starters due to COVID-19 and coach Fallon Peters said she saw some good things.

“Freedom was a great team,” Peters said. “They moved the ball well, played good defense, used lanes and made good passes.

“We played very well. My boys are buying into this new culture I’m trying to build, and it’s going to start paying off. I could not be more proud of my team’s effort, hustle and their ability to never quit. I trust and believe in them and they trust and believe in me.”