H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom soccer wins 2nd straight

The Freedom boys soccer team got big showings from its three midfielders Monday night as it won its second consecutive Northwestern 3A/4A Conference contest, 5-2, over visiting Ashe County at the Catawba River Soccer Complex.
Laurits Nor Langager scored a team-high two goals for the Patriots, and fellow midfielders Eduardo Velasquez and Miles Barnsback added a goal apiece. Issac Searcy also had a goal for Freedom (6-4-3, 2-1 NWC 3A/4A), and Josue Yax and Jesse Morales both finished with one assist.
Cole Johnson had three saves and Isai Jimenez two saves as they split time at goalkeeper for Freedom, which has lost only twice in its last 10 games.
Hendersonville 3, Patton 0
The Panthers (8-3-1, 4-2 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) limited the league-leading Bearcats to their lowest goal total of the season and trailed just 1-0 at the half Monday on the road.
PHS goalkeeper Connor Webb had eight saves and was aided on defense by the efforts of Charles Morales, Connor Rudisill and Bryan Cruz “pushing Hendersonville attackers off the ball and stepping in to win crosses coming into the box,” Patton coach Keith Scott said.
Patton frustrated Hendersonville into seven yellow cards and one red card.
“Valiant effort tonight against one of the top teams in the West,” Scott added. “We had some opportunities on the night, getting off seven shots. … I am proud that we kept our composure throughout the game even as we had key injuries in the second half.”
W. Caldwell 5, EB 3 (OT)
The Warriors and host Cavaliers (3-8-2, 2-4-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) played to a 3-3 offensive showcase by halftime Monday before neither scored over the final 40 minutes. But West found the back of the net twice in the two 10-minute overtime periods to pull out the win.
East Burke’s Jonathan Garcia had a goal and an assist, and Landon Thorne and Joey Williams tacked on a goal apiece while Bryant Lao and Oswaldo Apodaca supplied an assist apiece.
EB goalkeeper Eduardo Sanchez had seven saves.
VOLLEYBALL
Hibriten 3, Freedom 1
The Lady Patriots (5-11, 0-5 NWC 3A/4A) dropped a fifth straight match Monday in Lenoir. No set scores or Freedom individual statistics were available.
TENNIS
Freedom at Watauga
The Lady Patriots (0-7 NWC 3A/4A) were scheduled to play the unbeaten league leaders in Boone on Monday. No details were available. Freedom ends the regular season today at home against Alexander Central.
GOLF
Patton at Hendersonville CC
The Lady Panthers (138) lost as a team by two against host Hendersonville on Monday but should have wrapped up a third consecutive title spanning two conferences as they led by 24 strokes entering the finale, said Patton coach Matt Baker.
The league was set to decide the conference title situation Tuesday, Baker said, adding that Hendersonville will get an individual score of 72 added to the first match — according to bylaws the league athletic directors made before the season as it only had two golfers present.
Patton’s Allie Witherspoon shot 40, Katie Riebel 48 and Kailey Buchanan 50.
Draughn at Silver Creek GC
The Lady Wildcats (147) continued their dominance of the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference with a 21-stroke win over Avery County on Monday in a nine-hole match in Morganton.
Draughn was led by Lindsey Hodge’s individual runner-up total of 42, while Gigi Smith shot 48 and Sarah Mull 57. Owen’s Kierra Johnson (41) was medalist.
The league’s season concludes Thursday at Sugar Mountain with its championship match.
