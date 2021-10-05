H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom soccer wins 2nd straight

The Freedom boys soccer team got big showings from its three midfielders Monday night as it won its second consecutive Northwestern 3A/4A Conference contest, 5-2, over visiting Ashe County at the Catawba River Soccer Complex.

Laurits Nor Langager scored a team-high two goals for the Patriots, and fellow midfielders Eduardo Velasquez and Miles Barnsback added a goal apiece. Issac Searcy also had a goal for Freedom (6-4-3, 2-1 NWC 3A/4A), and Josue Yax and Jesse Morales both finished with one assist.

Cole Johnson had three saves and Isai Jimenez two saves as they split time at goalkeeper for Freedom, which has lost only twice in its last 10 games.

Hendersonville 3, Patton 0

The Panthers (8-3-1, 4-2 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) limited the league-leading Bearcats to their lowest goal total of the season and trailed just 1-0 at the half Monday on the road.

PHS goalkeeper Connor Webb had eight saves and was aided on defense by the efforts of Charles Morales, Connor Rudisill and Bryan Cruz “pushing Hendersonville attackers off the ball and stepping in to win crosses coming into the box,” Patton coach Keith Scott said.

Patton frustrated Hendersonville into seven yellow cards and one red card.