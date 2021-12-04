H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom swim team wins 15 events at AC meet

Luke Parker (113; two pins), Sawyer James (126; two pins), Zachary Coffey (138; pin, forfeit) and Sheldon Jordan (195; two pins) all won twice apiece for the Panthers, and John Aguilar (120) and Danny Marshall (182) won once each by pin.

Freedom at Alexander tourney

The Patriots (1-11) lost to Providence Day 36-33, Mallard Creek 60-15 and North Henderson 56-24 in a duals event hosted by Alexander Central on Friday. Results for Freedom’s fourth match at the event, versus North Iredell, were not available.

Jeulenea Khang (106; two pins, forfeit), who qualified for the state girls invitational last season, was Freedom’s lone 3-0 wrestler on the evening.

The Patriots got two wins each from Davion Lowdermilk (126; pin, forfeit), Tavion Dula (132; decision, forfeit), Fredy Vicente Perez (220; pin, forfeit) and Jesus Becerra (285; two forfeits), with Alejandro Campos (113, pin) and Santos Martinez-Cortes (152, decision) winning once apiece.

JV BASKETBALL

EB boys, Draughn girls win