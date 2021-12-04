H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom swim team wins 15 events at AC meet

The Freedom swim teams collected 15 event victories Wednesday in a three-team Northwestern 3A/4A Conference meet hosted by Alexander Central at the Wilkes YMCA pool.
The Patriot boys got two individual wins apiece from Emerson Miller in the 50 free (24.76) and 100 free (55.15); Timothy Truitt in the 200 free (2:10.17) and 500 free (6:10.39); and Nathaniel Carswell in the 100 back (1:11.84) and 200 IM (2:44.77).
Other FHS winners included Caelan Houpe (boys 100 fly, 1:12.61), Noah Naylor (boys 100 breast, 1:30.21), Maria Perez-Rodriguez (girls 100 fly, 1:16.52), Kennedy Carswell (girls 500 free. 6:46.55) and Maria Sic (girls 100 back, 1:15.92).
Both Patriots’ 200 medley relays plus the boys 200 free relay and girls 400 free relay also nabbed wins.
WRESTLING
Patton wins once at E. Lincoln
The Panthers (5-7) defeated Chase 48-27 but fell versus both Kings Mountain (46-21) and host East Lincoln (51-30) in a quad match Thursday in Denver.
Dilan Patton, wrestling at 160 pounds, and Boston Carswell, at 220, enjoyed perfect 3-0 nights on the mat. Patton won by pin, 17-1 tech fall and forfeit, and Carswell via two pins and an 11-3 major decision.
Luke Parker (113; two pins), Sawyer James (126; two pins), Zachary Coffey (138; pin, forfeit) and Sheldon Jordan (195; two pins) all won twice apiece for the Panthers, and John Aguilar (120) and Danny Marshall (182) won once each by pin.
Freedom at Alexander tourney
The Patriots (1-11) lost to Providence Day 36-33, Mallard Creek 60-15 and North Henderson 56-24 in a duals event hosted by Alexander Central on Friday. Results for Freedom’s fourth match at the event, versus North Iredell, were not available.
Jeulenea Khang (106; two pins, forfeit), who qualified for the state girls invitational last season, was Freedom’s lone 3-0 wrestler on the evening.
The Patriots got two wins each from Davion Lowdermilk (126; pin, forfeit), Tavion Dula (132; decision, forfeit), Fredy Vicente Perez (220; pin, forfeit) and Jesus Becerra (285; two forfeits), with Alejandro Campos (113, pin) and Santos Martinez-Cortes (152, decision) winning once apiece.
JV BASKETBALL
EB boys, Draughn girls win
The JV Lady Wildcats won to start the afternoon in Icard on Friday, 44-23, as they evened their overall record at 2-2. Draughn was led in scoring by Ambria Blalock (15 points) and Emma Brown (11). Addison Baldwin led the JV Lady Cavaliers (0-2) with nine points.
The EB boys returned the favor with a 46-31 win in which they outscored Draughn 11-3 in the opening period and never looked back. Zack Crawford scored 16 points for the JV Cavs (1-1) and Sylas Coleman added 12. Blair Cooper led the Wildcats (0-4) with eight points.
Freedom, Patton also split
The visiting JV Lady Panthers won 44-35 as they outscored Freedom 19-4 in the final period, making 11 of 16 free throws down the stretch to improve to 2-3. Jenaya Johnson scored a game-high 21 points for Patton, and Freedom (1-1) was led by Natalie Tankersly’s 12 points.
The JV Patriot boys are the county’s lone unbeaten team remaining at 2-0 after claiming a 59-44 win. Gabe Ferguson (14), Cody Bollinger (12) and Braxton King (11) all hit double figures for Freedom. Brady Chamberlain scored 13 for Patton (2-2), and Noah Goodman added 12.
