H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom wins girls soccer opener

The Freedom girls soccer team defeated South Caldwell 2-0 in their opening Northwestern 3A/4A Conference game of the season Wednesday at the Catawba River Soccer Complex.

Skylar Georges had both Lady Patriots’ goals, scoring one in each half thanks to assists from Maria Sic and Malia Withrow. Kaylee Ollis had the shutout in goal with three saves.

“Winning a game is always great, but I'm most proud of our work rate and focus,” said Freedom coach Adam Mazzolini. “We had many players in positions that were new to them. I'm very proud of their willingness to adapt for the best of the team and their willingness to give their best. Playing a new position is mentally taxing, and our players did a great job.

“We have had such a strange start to the year that I wasn't really sure what was going to happen tonight. This group was mentally up to the challenge. I'm very pleased.”

Freedom next plays at Alexander Central on Monday.

Hibriten 2, Draughn 0

The Lady Wildcats lost their Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference opener Wednesday in Lenoir as the host Panthers scored one goal in each half. No more details were available. Draughn hosts rival East Burke today.

SOFTBALL