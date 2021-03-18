H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom wins girls soccer opener

The Freedom girls soccer team defeated South Caldwell 2-0 in their opening Northwestern 3A/4A Conference game of the season Wednesday at the Catawba River Soccer Complex.
Skylar Georges had both Lady Patriots’ goals, scoring one in each half thanks to assists from Maria Sic and Malia Withrow. Kaylee Ollis had the shutout in goal with three saves.
“Winning a game is always great, but I'm most proud of our work rate and focus,” said Freedom coach Adam Mazzolini. “We had many players in positions that were new to them. I'm very proud of their willingness to adapt for the best of the team and their willingness to give their best. Playing a new position is mentally taxing, and our players did a great job.
“We have had such a strange start to the year that I wasn't really sure what was going to happen tonight. This group was mentally up to the challenge. I'm very pleased.”
Freedom next plays at Alexander Central on Monday.
Hibriten 2, Draughn 0
The Lady Wildcats lost their Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference opener Wednesday in Lenoir as the host Panthers scored one goal in each half. No more details were available. Draughn hosts rival East Burke today.
SOFTBALL
Hibriten 6, Draughn 1
The visiting Lady Wildcats (0-1 NWFAC) trailed just 3-1 headed to the fifth inning on Wednesday but dropped their season opener. Senior Chloe Gary drove in Maddie Crouch for the lone Draughn run. Dakota Melacon pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up four runs before Crouch (2/3 IP) and Laney Winebarger (IP, 2 R) finished in the circle.
S. Caldwell 18, Freedom 0 (5 inn.’s)
The Spartans’ Kenley Jackson (5 IP, 9 K) threw a perfect game against the host Lady Patriots (0-1 NWC) in both teams’ season opener Wednesday. South had three players with three hits each, including Jasmine Hall (HR). The guests scored seven runs in the top of the fourth and produced multiple runs in every inning but the first.
GOLF
Patton opens back-to-back
Sophomore Allie Witherspoon and the Patton girls team made it 2-for-2 early this season on Wednesday at Silver Creek Golf Club, with Witherspoon shooting 43 for the individual title and the Lady Panthers clipping second-place Hibriten by three strokes in the team race in the first official 2021 NWFAC match after Monday’s nonconference opener.
Also for the Lady Panthers (143), Katie Riebel shot 47 to tie for second place individually, and Kailey Buchanan shot 53. Erin and Aleea Wortman both carded 57s.
Third-place Draughn (162) was led by Lindsey Hodge’s 47 as she tied Riebel for runner-up. Charis Hyde shot 55, Gigi Smith 60, Haygen Sigmon 61 and Addie Hart 62. East Burke’s Shelby Huffman shot 56.
JV FOOTBALL
EB 30, Bunker Hill 0
The host JV Cavaliers (2-1, 2-0 NWFAC) returned to league play Wednesday and returned to their winning ways, shutting out the Bears behind a monster effort on the ground from freshman Jacob Dellinger (38 carries, 273 yards, three touchdowns).
EB’s Conner Newton added 43 rushing yards and quarterback Ben Mast tacked on 35 rush yards plus a TD. Defensively, KJ Byrd led the way with two interceptions plus a fumble recovery. Mast also forced a fumble, Daniel Powell recovered a fumble and Connor Mobley and Andrew Childress both had tackles for loss
POSTPONEMENTS
The East Burke at Bunker Hill and West Iredell at Patton softball and girls soccer contests scheduled for Thursday were postponed due to inclement weather, with PHS moving both events to today and EBHS moving both to Monday.
