H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom XC teams host meet

The Freedom cross country teams hosted South Caldwell on Monday in a chilly Northwestern 3A/4A Conference dual meet, with runners competing in a 2-mile race rather than the standard 5k.
Both shorthanded Freedom teams placed second, led individually by runner-up finishes from Dalton Brittian (boys, 11:06) and McKenna Carver (girls, 15:38). Freedom also got third-place efforts from Colby Anderson (boys, 11:08) and Statlee McGee (girls, 15:58).
FHS boys coach Robert McGimpsey said the squad’s top three girls runners — Katie Deacon, Lee Kania, and Sarah Byrd Succop — as well as top boys runner Joseph Hover were all missing with injuries or illness.
“Both (the boys and girls) teams are really being hit hard with injuries from the cold and cross-sport athletes having to participate in multiple sports with the current schedule,” Patriots girls coach Samantha Martin added. “If both teams could get their numbers up, we would come back strong.
“Statlee and McKenna had a really good competition, as did Colby, Dalton and Jalen Kee. We have some really hard working kids this year.”
Kee placed fifth on the boys side. Other FHS runners in action were Scout Conrad (girls, fifth), Sheyla Rodriguez (girls, ninth), Kennedy Carswell (girls, 10th), Asher Ellis (boys, 11th) and Anthony Bell (boys, 15th).
Freedom returns to action Thursday as it hosts McDowell in a 5k.
VOLLEYBALL
Freedom swept on road
The Lady Patriots (0-7, 0-6 NWC) lost Monday in straight sets at Alexander Central, 10-25, 10-25, 18-25. No more details were available.
Freedom’s Senior Night match versus South Caldwell was postponed one day, from today until Thursday.
Patton, EB matches ppd.
The next four scheduled Patton and East Burke matches over the coming nine days, starting with Patton's match scheduled for late Tuesday, have all been postponed with both teams in quarantine.
Both have announced reschedule dates for all four Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference matches.
The Lady Panthers will now visit Hibriten on Dec. 19 and visit Foard for a big rematch Dec. 23, with both those matches starting at 10:30 a.m. with JV play. That gives PHS four matches in five days when it can resume. Patton then hosts Draughn on Jan. 5 and plays at EB on Jan. 7 for another three matches in four days to end the regular season.
The Lady Cavaliers, who started the regular season three days late due to a previous quarantine period, will now visit rival Draughn on Dec. 23 with a 10 a.m. JV start time. EB will also play makeup games at West Caldwell on Dec. 28 and at West Iredell for on Jan. 5.
It marks the third and fourth time already that county volleyball teams have entered quarantine due to COVID-19 since sports restarted locally, just 22 days ago.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
