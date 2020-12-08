H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom XC teams host meet

Freedom returns to action Thursday as it hosts McDowell in a 5k.

VOLLEYBALL

Freedom swept on road

The Lady Patriots (0-7, 0-6 NWC) lost Monday in straight sets at Alexander Central, 10-25, 10-25, 18-25. No more details were available.

Freedom’s Senior Night match versus South Caldwell was postponed one day, from today until Thursday.

Patton, EB matches ppd.

The next four scheduled Patton and East Burke matches over the coming nine days, starting with Patton's match scheduled for late Tuesday, have all been postponed with both teams in quarantine.

Both have announced reschedule dates for all four Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference matches.

The Lady Panthers will now visit Hibriten on Dec. 19 and visit Foard for a big rematch Dec. 23, with both those matches starting at 10:30 a.m. with JV play. That gives PHS four matches in five days when it can resume. Patton then hosts Draughn on Jan. 5 and plays at EB on Jan. 7 for another three matches in four days to end the regular season.