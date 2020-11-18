H.S. ROUNDUP: Lady Panthers fall vs. Foard again in volleyball

For the better part of two sets, the Patton volleyball team showed why it advanced to the fourth round of the state playoffs last season.
But when it mattered the most, Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference foe Foard reminded everyone that it is the reigning league and state champion.
The Lady Tigers rallied back from late deficits in the first two sets and opened up a big advantage early in the third to earn a season-opening sweep of the host Lady Panthers late Tuesday, 25-19, 25-22, 25-16.
After earning slim leads on three occasions in the first set behind some finesse plays from junior Kenady Roper, Patton (0-1 NWFAC) really appeared to be in the driver’s seat in the second, using the punishing right arm of senior Ella Gragg and some key plays at the net by Danielle Wojcik (two kills, block) to earn its biggest lead of 20-11.
With the score later 21-13 in favor of PHS, the Tigers rattled off six straight points on some big plays from their hitters and a few miscues on the part of the Panthers. Gragg briefly stymied the Foard advance with another kill, but the visitors promptly scored six more to steal the set and put Patton on the ropes.
The momentum carried Foard to a 16-3 advantage to open the third set before Gragg, Roper and Cameron Greene (two kills) rallied Patton to just a five-point deficit, but the lead ultimately was too large to overcome.
“I think we came out strong and we played hard,” said PHS coach Cindy Powell. “In sets two and three, we kind of beat ourselves a little bit with too many mistakes and errors. (Foard is) consistent. They’re a good defensive, smart team. With a team like that, you just can’t make too many mistakes in a row and expect to take the win.”
The Lady Tigers’ win marked their 12th match in a row overall and their 27th straight against NWFAC competition.
“I think (playing Foard early) is good for us,” Powell said. “It prepares us for a strong season. When you have to come out and play hard on day one, from that point you develop and get better.”
Gragg finished with 22 kills, four digs and an ace and Roper tallied 18 digs, 12 kills, two blocks and an ace. Sophomore Izora Gragg accounted for 24 assists and four aces and Christina Skelly had three digs.
S. Caldwell 3, Freedom 0
The Lady Patriots (0-1) dropped Tuesday’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opener in Sawmills against a Spartans team it swept last season, 13-25, 12-25, 24-26.
Freedom was led on the stat sheet by Brooke Barker (18 digs, three assists), Danisha Hemphill (14 digs, two kills, ace), Ava Thomas (14 digs, three kills) and Sarah Armentrout (six kills, six digs, block).
W. Iredell 3, Draughn 0
The Lady Wildcats (0-1 NWFAC) fell Tuesday in their league opener in Statesville, 10-25, 15-25, 20-25. No more details were available.
CROSS COUNTRY
Patton sweeps Hibriten meet
The visiting Panthers won both the boys and girls portions of Tuesday’s three-team opening NWFAC meet in Lenoir, led by individual champions Vance Jones (17:35.96), who won by over a minute, and Madison Clay (19:32.52), who bested the rest of the girls field by nearly 5 full minutes.
The PHS boys took five of the top six spots, and the girls team had five of the top seven finishers. The others included (in order) Gabe Maksoud, Caden Clontz, Daniel Chandler and Grayson Clark; and Melia Carswell, Georgia Wood, Juli Stewart and Rachel Gamewell.
Draughn boys, EB girls win
The Wildcats and Lady Cavaliers both finished first in Tuesday’s four-team opening meet at Bunker Hill.
Draughn was led by individual winner Reed Farrar (18:54.32), a junior. The Wildcats also got top-10s from Andrew Albright (third) and Grady Wooten (seventh). Second-place East Burke was led by Luke Elliott (second), Caleb Johnson-White (sixth) and Davin Price (10th).
For EB’s girls, sophomore Meah Walsh (23:38.72) finished second, Piper Strong was fifth, Madison Fowler ninth and Mary Blankenship 10th. The Lady Wildcats had only four runners and didn’t qualify for a team score. They were paced by Regen Bridges and Ambria Blalock in third and fourth respectively.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
