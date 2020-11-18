H.S. ROUNDUP: Lady Panthers fall vs. Foard again in volleyball

For the better part of two sets, the Patton volleyball team showed why it advanced to the fourth round of the state playoffs last season.

But when it mattered the most, Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference foe Foard reminded everyone that it is the reigning league and state champion.

The Lady Tigers rallied back from late deficits in the first two sets and opened up a big advantage early in the third to earn a season-opening sweep of the host Lady Panthers late Tuesday, 25-19, 25-22, 25-16.

After earning slim leads on three occasions in the first set behind some finesse plays from junior Kenady Roper, Patton (0-1 NWFAC) really appeared to be in the driver’s seat in the second, using the punishing right arm of senior Ella Gragg and some key plays at the net by Danielle Wojcik (two kills, block) to earn its biggest lead of 20-11.

With the score later 21-13 in favor of PHS, the Tigers rattled off six straight points on some big plays from their hitters and a few miscues on the part of the Panthers. Gragg briefly stymied the Foard advance with another kill, but the visitors promptly scored six more to steal the set and put Patton on the ropes.