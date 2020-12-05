H.S. ROUNDUP: Lady Wildcats win on Sr. Night

VALDESE — Thursday night was Senior Night in the Wildcat Den, and the Draughn volleyball team celebrated in perfect fashion in a match that featured plenty of highlights from seniors Alexis Crump, Georgia Goulding and Chloe Gary.
The Lady Wildcats defeated the Lady Warriors of West Caldwell, 25-22, 25-13 and 25-15.
Gary spent the night teeing the ball up for her outside hitters as she amassed 23 assists, the bulk of those going to Maddison Powell (12 kills) and Bailey Bryant (seven kills). Crump (team-high six digs) and Powell did damage on the serve with five aces apiece.
West Caldwell played tough at the net but had three spikes blocked back to them by Goulding, who along with Haygen Sigmon (two blocks) became a fierce defensive duo.
The Lady Wildcats (3-3 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) — who have now won three of their last four and pulled their record back to even for a second consecutive time to end a week — will now look to climb above .500 for the first time all season as rival East Burke visits on Wednesday.
- Corey Carroll
Patton 3, Bunker Hill 0
The Lady Panthers (5-1 NWFAC) earned their fifth straight sweep victory in league play Thursday night at home, 25-12, 25-10, 25-10, to stay hot.
After briefly trailing 3-0 in the opening frame, Patton quickly found traction and scored 15 of the next 17 points to set the tone and force a Lady Bears timeout. A block by Danielle Wojcik and a series of points by Kenady Roper then put things well in hand before sophomore Cameron Greene put the exclamation point on the set with a big spike from the right side.
“This game, we just really pushed and worked together,” Greene said. “Everyone was talking, communicating and working together, and it really worked out.”
Greene credited setter Izora Gragg (28 assists, three aces, two kills) with moving the ball around so that PHS could work the right side a little more, and it also benefitted middle hitter Wojcik, who tallied six kills to go with three digs and two blocks. Half of those kills came in the final set as PHS put it away.
“I don’t normally score this much, and it felt really good,” Wojcik said. “I’ve been putting in a lot of extra work and working a lot harder this season. It felt really good to have this type of game.”
Veterans Roper (16 kills, 14 digs, three aces, three assists) and Ella Gragg (12 kills, 10 digs) still racked up plenty of points for Patton, as well. Christina Skelly (five digs, three aces), Kinley Attaway (four digs), Lainey Poteet (two kills, block), Meredith Kearson (two digs) and Katie Stoudenmire (dig) also contributed to the winning effort.
“I feel like we just play well together,” said PHS coach Cindy Powell. “We have that flow, and that just comes with playing together this year and last. We kind of know who’s got what ball, who’s going to be where and who’s got my back.”
- Justin Epley
Foard 3, EB 0
The Lady Cavaliers (2-4 NWFAC) hosted the defending 2A state champions Thursday, and the visiting Lady Tigers dominated in a 9-25, 9-25, 10-25 East Burke loss as Foard won its 17th consecutive match.
EB senior Sara Suddreth started the opening set with a service ace to gain a brief lead for the hosts.
The Lady Cavs recorded 12 kills as a team, led by Danielle Foxx (three), Aubree Grigg (two) and Jordan Newton (two).
Foxx (five blocks, two digs), Grigg (two blocks, dig) and Suddreth (four assists, three digs) led the way statistically for EB, along with Kayleigh Icard (12 digs, kill), Reece Abernathy (four digs, kill) and Erin Newton (four assists, kill).
- Jason Baker
CROSS COUNTRY
Patton sweeps meet
Madison Clay and the Lady Panthers did it again Thursday, Clay both winning the 5k individually and leading the Patton girls team to a third straight team triumph in the process, this time over county foe Draughn and host Hibriten.
Clay (19:17.71), a junior, bested the field by more than 5 minutes. Patton’s team triumph also came via strong finishes from junior Melia Carswell (fourth), sophomore Georgia Wood (fifth), sophomore Juli Stewart (seventh) and junior Rachel Gamewell (eighth).
The Draughn girls placed third despite second- and third-place runs respectively from sophomore Regen Bridges freshman Ambria Blalock.
Patton’s first-place boys were led by junior Vance Jones (second, 17:08.72), who in a runaway just behind boys champ Reed Farrar of Draughn (17:04.41), beat the rest of the field to the line by a minute or so. It was also Farrar’s third win in as many meets.
EB girls victorious
The Lady Cavaliers won, and the boys team placed third in a four-team meet at Foard on Thursday.
EB had five girls runners in the top 12 to take the team win, led by sophomore Meah Walsh (second; 21:18.20) and sophomore Piper Strong (fourth). Senior Luke Elliott (second; 18:01.54) and junior Caleb Johnson-White (seventh) placed inside the boys top 10 for the Cavs.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!