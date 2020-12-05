H.S. ROUNDUP: Lady Wildcats win on Sr. Night

After briefly trailing 3-0 in the opening frame, Patton quickly found traction and scored 15 of the next 17 points to set the tone and force a Lady Bears timeout. A block by Danielle Wojcik and a series of points by Kenady Roper then put things well in hand before sophomore Cameron Greene put the exclamation point on the set with a big spike from the right side.

“This game, we just really pushed and worked together,” Greene said. “Everyone was talking, communicating and working together, and it really worked out.”

Greene credited setter Izora Gragg (28 assists, three aces, two kills) with moving the ball around so that PHS could work the right side a little more, and it also benefitted middle hitter Wojcik, who tallied six kills to go with three digs and two blocks. Half of those kills came in the final set as PHS put it away.

“I don’t normally score this much, and it felt really good,” Wojcik said. “I’ve been putting in a lot of extra work and working a lot harder this season. It felt really good to have this type of game.”