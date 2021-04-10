H.S. ROUNDUP: Mace 4th, EB boys golf 3rd in opener

NEWTON — East Burke junior Sam Mace led the Burke County contingent with a 2-over par 74, good for fourth place individually at Thursday’s opening Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference boys golf match of the spring at Catawba Country Club.
Mace’s effort helped his Cavaliers (344) place third as a team, behind West Caldwell (310) and Foard (340). West’s Lexton Ford shot 71 for medalist honors.
EB also got contributing scores from Aiden Good (82), Peyton Smith (86) and Landon Yarbrough (102).
Draughn (413) was sixth and Patton (417) seventh out of eight teams. Brady Chamberlain’s round of 92 paced the Panthers, and Jaxon Smith led the Wildcats with a 95.
SOCCER
Hibriten 2, Patton 0
The host Lady Panthers (3-4 NWFAC) gave another league front-runner a tough game on Thursday at the Catawba River Soccer Complex, but just like in a loss to Foard two days before, allowed a goal past the 50th minute mark to break up the shutout and eventually fell by two.
Patton’s Marissa Lor, Leah Buckner, Ellie Sacchetti and Kiera Robinson each attempted a shot on goal, and Emma Sacchetti, Maria Mateo, Yovana Hernandez and Maria Francisco also led the team from the midfield spots. Goalkeeper Danielle Wojcik had seven saves.
SOFTBALL
Hibriten 8, Patton 1
The host Lady Panthers (0-7 NWFAC) led the unbeaten league leaders 1-0 through two innings Thursday in Morganton, and the contest was tied 1-1 entering the fifth, when Hibriten scored twice before tacking on four insurance runs in the sixth.
Patton was led at the plate by Hailey Snodgrass’ two hits, while Bridget Patrick recorded a single, walk and second-inning RBI as Emma Grindstaff (single) scored the lone run. Meredith Kearson and Kaylee Redwine both added doubles. Patrick (5 1/3 IP, 4 ER, 6 K) pitched well in defeat.
JV FOOTBALL
McDowell 64, Freedom 28
The JV Patriots (0-4 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) ended a winless season Thursday in Marion, being outscored 35-0 in one first-half stretch by the Titans as they broke what had been open a close game early. Jaylen Barnett and Tay Dula led Freedom offensively, and Simeon Reid played well defensively, coach Justin Hawn said.
