H.S. ROUNDUP: Mace 4th, EB boys golf 3rd in opener

NEWTON — East Burke junior Sam Mace led the Burke County contingent with a 2-over par 74, good for fourth place individually at Thursday’s opening Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference boys golf match of the spring at Catawba Country Club.

Mace’s effort helped his Cavaliers (344) place third as a team, behind West Caldwell (310) and Foard (340). West’s Lexton Ford shot 71 for medalist honors.

EB also got contributing scores from Aiden Good (82), Peyton Smith (86) and Landon Yarbrough (102).

Draughn (413) was sixth and Patton (417) seventh out of eight teams. Brady Chamberlain’s round of 92 paced the Panthers, and Jaxon Smith led the Wildcats with a 95.

SOCCER

Hibriten 2, Patton 0

The host Lady Panthers (3-4 NWFAC) gave another league front-runner a tough game on Thursday at the Catawba River Soccer Complex, but just like in a loss to Foard two days before, allowed a goal past the 50th minute mark to break up the shutout and eventually fell by two.