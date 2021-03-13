H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton boys get wild card in lax playoffs

CHAPEL HILL — The Patton boys lacrosse team has qualified for the NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A state playoffs for a program-record fourth consecutive season and seventh season overall, the Panthers learned on Saturday as pairings were announced.

Patton (5-4, 4-4 Conf. 19) was awarded one of nine wild-card berths in the West and is the No. 12 seed. The Panthers will play at No. 5 Marvin Ridge (10-3), this season’s Conference 17 champion, on Monday in the first round. The start time has not yet been announced.

The winner will meet either No. 4 Lake Norman Charter (10-2) or No. 13 Southwest Guilford (5-9) in round two on Wednesday.

Patton hosted opening-round games both of the last two seasons but is 0-5 all-time in the postseason.

SOCCER

Freedom 2, St. Stephens 2

The visiting Patriots (4-5-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) tallied a second consecutive positive result Thursday to end the season. Freedom led 1-0 at the half before Saint evened the score in the second half and forced overtime, where both teams added one goal.

Grayson Ward and Ronal Herrera both had one goal and one assist for FHS, while goalkeeper Cole Johnson had 10 saves.