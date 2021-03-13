H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton boys get wild card in lax playoffs

CHAPEL HILL — The Patton boys lacrosse team has qualified for the NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A state playoffs for a program-record fourth consecutive season and seventh season overall, the Panthers learned on Saturday as pairings were announced.
Patton (5-4, 4-4 Conf. 19) was awarded one of nine wild-card berths in the West and is the No. 12 seed. The Panthers will play at No. 5 Marvin Ridge (10-3), this season’s Conference 17 champion, on Monday in the first round. The start time has not yet been announced.
The winner will meet either No. 4 Lake Norman Charter (10-2) or No. 13 Southwest Guilford (5-9) in round two on Wednesday.
Patton hosted opening-round games both of the last two seasons but is 0-5 all-time in the postseason.
SOCCER
Freedom 2, St. Stephens 2
The visiting Patriots (4-5-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) tallied a second consecutive positive result Thursday to end the season. Freedom led 1-0 at the half before Saint evened the score in the second half and forced overtime, where both teams added one goal.
Grayson Ward and Ronal Herrera both had one goal and one assist for FHS, while goalkeeper Cole Johnson had 10 saves.
“Our team never quit and finished the regular season strong,” said Freedom coach Danny Miller. “I’m very proud of our team.”
JV FOOTBALL
Erwin 42, EB 36
The JV Cavaliers (1-1, 1-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) dropped a shootout as they stepped out of league play for a trip to Asheville on Thursday night.
The East Burke offense was led by Levi Coble (99 rushing yards, touchdown), Jacob Dellinger (86 rush yards, three TDs), Ben Mast (6 for 9, 112 passing yards, TD) and Corbin McNeil (84 receiving yards, TD). Mast also led EB on the other side of the ball with five tackles a pass defensed, while Coble added four stops and Luke Wilson had three tackles and a forced fumble.
Alexander Central 44, Freedom 16
Jaylen Barnett had a 43-yard touchdown run in the third period Thursday, and Justice Cunningham added a 1-yard TD carry in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough for the host Patriots (0-2 NWC).
Barnett finished with 98 rushing yards and 76 passing yards, with Julian Castro’s 37 receiving yards leading the way in defeat. Castro’s eight tackles led Freedom, while Jaheim Kelley (six tackles) and Jacob Caldwell (four tackles) each had a tackle for loss.
Freedom yielded 425 yards rushing and was outgained in all, 448-194. The Patriots also committed the only two turnovers of the game, both on fumbles.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.