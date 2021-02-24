H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton boys lax edged by Hickory

The host Patton lacrosse teams fell Tuesday in a pair of league games against Hickory at the Catawba River Soccer Complex, with the Panthers boys dropping a close one, 9-8, and the Lady Panthers losing 17-3.

The Patton boys (3-2 Conf. 19) got two goals apiece from Nick Corn (assist), Anthony Hernandez and Ben Stroud. Hunter Johnson added a goal and an assist, Destine Joseph scored once and Chris Connelly supplied an assist.

The Lady Panthers (0-4 Conf. 15) were led by senior attack Lydia Hildebrand’s two goals, while junior midfielder Bailey Tallent scored PHS’ final goal via a penalty shot. Senior goalie Kierra Stephens had six saves while sophomore goalie Bailey Burleson had three saves.

SOCCER

Draughn, EB lose at home

The Wildcats (0-7 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) lost to West Caldwell on Tuesday in Valdese in a makeup game from Monday. The final score was not available. Manuel Velasquez led Draughn offensively in defeat.

The Cavaliers (2-5-1 NWFAC) led visiting Bunker Hill 1-0 at halftime Tuesday but couldn’t hang on in a 2-1 loss.

The rival programs Draughn and East Burke meet Wednesday in Icard, and EB is back on the field Thursday night at Foard.

