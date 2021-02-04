H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton boys lax suffers 1st loss

ASHEVILLE — The Patton boys lacrosse team led host T.C. Roberson 4-2 at halftime Wednesday before the Rams escaped with a 10-7 win thanks to five unanswered goals in the third period.

The Panthers (2-1 Conf. 19) were led offensively by Nick Corn (goal, four assists), Ben Stroud (two goals, assist) and Anthony Hernandez (two goals). PHS’ Destine Joseph and Orlando Ricardo added a goal apiece, and Hunter Johnson had one assist. Goalkeeper Austin Ingram tallied six saves.

SOCCER

Winless night in county

The East Burke boys soccer team fell 2-0 at West Caldwell late Wednesday. Marco Benitez had seven saves and Edwardo Sanchez had five saves for the Cavaliers (0-3 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.).

Patton (1-3 NWFAC) lost a third straight game, 4-0 at Foard. And Freedom (0-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) lost 3-0 at home versus South Caldwell in a game that was only 1-0 at the half. No more details on either game were available.

