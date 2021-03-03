 Skip to main content
H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton boys lax wins, girls set new scoring mark
H.S. roundup

H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton boys lax wins, girls set new scoring mark

030421-mnh-sports-hs-rdp-p1

Patton's Bailey Tallent, 2, leads her South Iredell defender downfield during Tuesday's game.

 JAMES LYNCH JR., THE NEWS HERALD

The Patton lacrosse teams hosted South Iredell on Tuesday at the Catawba River Soccer Complex in their lone nonconference action of the season, with the Panther boys winning 10-3 and the second-year PHS girls squad losing, 16-6, despite setting a new program mark for goals in a game.

The Patton boys (4-2, 3-2 Conf. 19) were led in victory by Nick Corn’s four goals and one assist. Anthony Hernandez (assist) and Ben Stroud added two goals apiece, Destine Joseph and Chris Connelly scored one goal apiece and Hunter Johnson supplied an assist.

Goalkeeper Austin Ingram finished with nine saves in the win.

“Max Short, Trevor Connelly and Dylan Lail played great defense,” PHS coach Eric Shehan said. “All 22 players that dressed for the game played. It was a good team win.”

The Lady Panthers (0-5, 0-4 Conf. 15) got three goals from junior midfielder Bailey Tallent. Senior attack Lydia Hildebrand contributed two goals, and junior midfielder Sarah Griggs had one goal.

Senior goalie Kierra Stephens had a career-high 13 saves, and sophomore Bailey Burleson added two saves.

“This time last year, we played this team and the score was 12-0,” Lady Panthers coach Carl Schilkowsky said. “We played the most complete game of our program’s history.”

SOCCER

EB 1, W. Caldwell 0

In a Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference contest postponed one day to Tuesday, host East Burke avenged a 2-0 loss early last month in Gamewell as Chimoua Yang scored the lone goal in the first half, assisted by Landon Thorne.

Eduardo Sanchez earned the shutout with six saves for the Cavaliers (4-6-1 NWFAC), who hosted West Iredell late Wednesday.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

