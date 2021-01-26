H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton claims 3 NWFAC individual awards

The Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference on Tuesday announced its all-conference teams for volleyball and cross country, with Patton athletes winning individual awards in both sports.

Lady Panthers senior Ella Gragg shared NWFAC volleyball player of the year honors with repeat state champion Foard’s Michelle Thao, the second consecutive season that Gragg has won the award.

And in cross country, Patton junior Madison Clay was girls runner of the year.

Gragg, PHS’ all-time kills leader, finished the season with a team-high 297 kills to go with 166 digs, 34 aces, eight assists and seven blocks as the Lady Panthers advanced to the NCHSAA 2A West Regional semifinals for a second straight year.

She was joined on the All-NWFAC team by teammates Kenady Roper, a junior, and Izora Gragg, a sophomore, while Danielle Wojcik was named honorable mention. Ella Gragg and Roper both earn their third straight All-NWFAC accolades.

Roper posted 228 kills, a team-best 225 digs, 40 assists, 21 aces and five blocks. Izora Gragg had 536 assists, 108 digs, 56 aces, 33 kills and 12 blocks. She led PHS in assists and aces. Wojick led the team with 22 blocks and also had 59 kills and 17 digs.