H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton, Freedom open wrestling seasons

The NCHSAA will not oppose a new version of House Bill 91 that was introduced Tuesday afternoon during a State Senate session. The bill was set to be voted on and expected to pass Wednesday.

Under the new bill, the State Board of Education will adopt the rules around high school sports, including for the topics of student participation, student health and safety, penalties, appeals, administrative issues, gameplay, fees and reporting.

According to a report from HighSchoolOT, “once (the) State Board of Education adopts rules, it may enter into a memorandum of understanding with one or more non-profit organizations for a term of four years,” and that group figures to remain the NCHSAA.

“The State Board of Education has assured the NCHSAA that it will work with the association to reach a memorandum of understanding with the NCHSAA,” said NCHSAA board of directors president Bobby Wilkins, the principal at Hendersonville High School.

