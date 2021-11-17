H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton, Freedom open wrestling seasons

The Patton wrestling team opened the 2021-22 season Tuesday by hosting a quint match, defeating one of four opponents on the evening.
The Panthers (1-3) topped Hibriten 53-30 and lost to Chase 42-38, to South Iredell 54-24 and lost to Avery County 66-12.
Patton picked up four match wins from Sawyer James (126 pounds; first-period pin, second-period pin, two forfeits) and three wins apiece from Luke Parker (120; decision, two forfeits), Dilan Patton (160; first-period pin, two tech falls) and Eliseo Ramirez (170; second-period pin, third-period pin, forfeit).
Winning twice each were John Aguilar (132; first-period pin, forfeit), Sheldon Jordan (195, first-period pin, forfeit) and Boston Carswell (220; first-period pin, forfeit).
Freedom falls twice
The Patriots (0-2) lost twice Tuesday in a quad match, falling to host South Caldwell 54-27 and to Newton-Conover 61-18. Results from FHS’ third match at the event were not available.
Three Freedom wrestlers each won twice: Jeulenea Khang (106; first- and second-period pins), Tavion Dula (132; first- and second-period pins) and Fredy Vicente Perez (285; first-period pin, forfeit). Other winners were Isaac Searcy (160; decision) and Alan Vicente Perez (220; forfeit).
Bill tweaked; NCHSAA saved
The NCHSAA will not oppose a new version of House Bill 91 that was introduced Tuesday afternoon during a State Senate session. The bill was set to be voted on and expected to pass Wednesday.
Under the new bill, the State Board of Education will adopt the rules around high school sports, including for the topics of student participation, student health and safety, penalties, appeals, administrative issues, gameplay, fees and reporting.
According to a report from HighSchoolOT, “once (the) State Board of Education adopts rules, it may enter into a memorandum of understanding with one or more non-profit organizations for a term of four years,” and that group figures to remain the NCHSAA.
“The State Board of Education has assured the NCHSAA that it will work with the association to reach a memorandum of understanding with the NCHSAA,” said NCHSAA board of directors president Bobby Wilkins, the principal at Hendersonville High School.
