H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton, Freedom soccer teams victorious

STATESVILLE — The Patton Panthers boys soccer team pounced for a pair of second-half goals to break a scoreless halftime tie and defeat host West Iredell on Thursday in a Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference contest, 2-0.
Eliseo Ramirez made it 1-0 near the start of the second half as he scored on a free kick from about 35 yards out, with his shot rocketing past the Warriors keeper. Then in the 71st minute, PHS’ Kenji Vue got his first goal of the season, also from long range, around 25 yards out.
Patton keeper Connor Webb earned the shutout in goal with four saves as the guests outshot the Warriors 6-4 while West had four corner kicks to Patton’s three.
“That’s two solid games back-to-back. It was a hard-fought loss to Hibriten Wednesday night, but we rebounded well tonight,” Panthers coach Keith Scott said. “Along with Vue and Ramirez, Andy Villanueva, Joel Mendez and Anthony Hernandez had solid performances in the attack. Luis Batz, Jonatan Batz, Vance Jones, Destine Joseph and Connor Rudisill played well in the back, limiting the opportunities for West.”
Patton (3-5-1 NWFAC) hosts Foard on Monday.
Freedom 4, McDowell 1
The host Patriots (3-4 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) claimed victory Thursday against the rival Titans at the Catawba River Soccer Complex. Ronal Herrera had two FHS goals and one assist. Grayson Ward and Eduardo Monge each had one goal, and Isaac Saquico, Jacob Searcy and Felix Regino each had one assist.
“We did a good job of playing organized and creating chances,” Freedom coach Danny Miller said. “It was a great team victory.”
Freedom is now idle until Watauga comes to town on March 8.
Foard 2, EB 0
The Cavaliers (3-6-1 NWFAC) were shut out Thursday in Newton but played the Tigers much closer than in a 7-0 loss the first time through league play, maintaining a scoreless tie at the half. East Burke goalkeepers Eduardo Sanchez (four) and Marco Benitez (three) combined for seven saves in defeat.
EB hosts West Caldwell on Monday.
JV FOOTBALL
EB 48, W. Caldwell 12
The JV Cavaliers (1-0 NWFAC) gashed the host Warriors for 350-plus rushing yards on Thursday in Gamewell to win the season opener in blowout fashion.
Freshman Jacob Dellinger led the way with 217 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries, while Ben Mast added 64 yards on the ground and Conner Newton 49 yards, both running for one TD. Asher Gebhard also had a rushing score for EB. Mast completed his lone pass attempt of the evening to Corbin McNeil for 32 yards.
The EB defense was led by Levi Coble (seven tackles, two for loss, sack, fumble recovery), Luke Wilson (seven tackles, forced fumble) and KJ Byrd (eight tackles, one for loss).
EB hosts West Iredell this Thursday.
POSTPONEMENT
Thursday’s scheduled Patton girls lacrosse match at Asheville in Conference 15 play was postponed. No makeup date has yet been announced.
