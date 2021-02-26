H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton, Freedom soccer teams victorious

STATESVILLE — The Patton Panthers boys soccer team pounced for a pair of second-half goals to break a scoreless halftime tie and defeat host West Iredell on Thursday in a Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference contest, 2-0.

Eliseo Ramirez made it 1-0 near the start of the second half as he scored on a free kick from about 35 yards out, with his shot rocketing past the Warriors keeper. Then in the 71st minute, PHS’ Kenji Vue got his first goal of the season, also from long range, around 25 yards out.

Patton keeper Connor Webb earned the shutout in goal with four saves as the guests outshot the Warriors 6-4 while West had four corner kicks to Patton’s three.

“That’s two solid games back-to-back. It was a hard-fought loss to Hibriten Wednesday night, but we rebounded well tonight,” Panthers coach Keith Scott said. “Along with Vue and Ramirez, Andy Villanueva, Joel Mendez and Anthony Hernandez had solid performances in the attack. Luis Batz, Jonatan Batz, Vance Jones, Destine Joseph and Connor Rudisill played well in the back, limiting the opportunities for West.”

Patton (3-5-1 NWFAC) hosts Foard on Monday.

Freedom 4, McDowell 1