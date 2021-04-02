H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton girls golf closes in back-to-back titles

The Patton girls golf team posted a score of 154 to win its fourth consecutive Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference match Thursday at Mimosa Hills Golf Club.

The result left the defending champion Lady Panthers up on second-place Hibriten by 13 strokes in the team race, pending the possible completion of a March 25 match at Catawba Country Club that was rained out. The league coaches plan to decide after spring break week whether to resume the final match on the 2021 schedule.

Patton was led Thursday by Katie Riebel (49), Allie Witherspoon (50) and Erin Wortman (55). Also seeking a back-to-back individual title, the sophomore Witherspoon leads her teammate Riebel by three shots for the year.

Third-place Draughn (173) got contributing scores from Lindsey Hodge (51), Sarah Mull (61) and Gigi Smith (61). East Burke’s Shelby Huffman shot 63. Hibriten’s Virginia Anders shot 48 for medalist honors.

SOFTBALL

Draughn 11, W. Caldwell 1 (6 inn.’s)

The Lady Wildcats (3-2 NWFAC) climbed back above .500 with a run-rule victory Thursday in Gamewell. Draughn pitcher Dakota Melancon earned the win after allowing five hits and striking out five, and she also finished with a pair of hits and an RBI at the plate.