H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton girls golf closes in back-to-back titles

The Patton girls golf team posted a score of 154 to win its fourth consecutive Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference match Thursday at Mimosa Hills Golf Club.
The result left the defending champion Lady Panthers up on second-place Hibriten by 13 strokes in the team race, pending the possible completion of a March 25 match at Catawba Country Club that was rained out. The league coaches plan to decide after spring break week whether to resume the final match on the 2021 schedule.
Patton was led Thursday by Katie Riebel (49), Allie Witherspoon (50) and Erin Wortman (55). Also seeking a back-to-back individual title, the sophomore Witherspoon leads her teammate Riebel by three shots for the year.
Third-place Draughn (173) got contributing scores from Lindsey Hodge (51), Sarah Mull (61) and Gigi Smith (61). East Burke’s Shelby Huffman shot 63. Hibriten’s Virginia Anders shot 48 for medalist honors.
SOFTBALL
Draughn 11, W. Caldwell 1 (6 inn.’s)
The Lady Wildcats (3-2 NWFAC) climbed back above .500 with a run-rule victory Thursday in Gamewell. Draughn pitcher Dakota Melancon earned the win after allowing five hits and striking out five, and she also finished with a pair of hits and an RBI at the plate.
Other leading Draughn hitters included Maddie Crouch (four hits, double, two runs, three RBIs), Katie Cozort (double, three walks, two runs, two RBIs), Chloe Gary (two hits, two walks, two RBIs), Regan Winkler (two hits, double, two RBIs), Katie Lail (hit, RBI), Bailey Bryant (double) and Maddison Powell (double).
Foard 8, EB 0
The Lady Cavaliers (2-4 NWFAC) remained close for much of Thursday’s contest in Newton, trailing 2-0 entering the bottom of the sixth when the host Tigers posted six runs.
East Burke was led at the plate by Madyson Johnson (2 for 3), while Taylor Bostain, Grace Hammack (SB) and Kaylee Paige all finished with a hit. Paige (10 H, 4 BB, 4 K) took the loss from the circle.
Bunker Hill 10, Patton 1
The host Lady Panthers (0-5 NWFAC) remained winless Thursday despite a hit apiece from Hailey Snodgrass, Kaylee Redwine, Cierra Lail and Bridget Patrick. Emily Shuping (6 IP, 11 H, 9 R, 2 K) pitched and took the loss for PHS.
SOCCER
Draughn 9, W. Caldwell 0
The Lady Wildcats (3-1 NWFAC) won their third consecutive contest Thursday in Gamewell in mercy-rule fashion. Draughn senior Haley Lowman scored five goals and added two assists, giving her an eye-popping 11 goals in two games for the week.
Ambria Blalock tacked on two goals, and Ada Caballero and Alexis Diaz (assist) added one each. Courtney Sisk had three assists and Yadira Casteron one assist.
Foard 7, EB 0
The Lady Cavaliers (2-3 NWFAC) on Thursday in Newton dropped a third straight game since their 2-0 start. No more details were available.
TENNIS
Patton 4, Bunker Hill 0
The host Panthers (4-1, 2-1 NWFAC) won all three singles matches as well as the lone doubles match at home Thursday as the Bears brought only three players. No more details were available.
Foard at EB
The Cavaliers (1-1, 0-1 NWFAC) were slated to host Foard on Thursday. No details were available.
