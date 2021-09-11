H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton girls golf tops Freedom at Mimosa

Both back-to-back defending conference champions, the Patton and Freedom girls golf teams got together for a head-to-head match Thursday afternoon at Mimosa Hills Golf Club.
Patton junior Allie Witherspoon, a two-time reigning league individual champion, earned medalist honors with a nine-hole score of 42, while her Lady Panther teammates Kailey Buchanan added a 47 and Katie Riebel a 48.
Reigning 3A team state champ Freedom got a team-best score of 56 from sophomore Hana Piercy, while Kaylen Best carded a 61.
Patton is next scheduled to hit Etowah Valley Golf Club on Monday for a nonconference match hosted by Hendersonville, while Freedom returns to Northwestern 3A/4A Conference action Wednesday at Brushy Mountain Golf Club.
VOLLEYBALL
Patton 3, R-S Central 0
The Lady Panthers (9-0, 2-0 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) won by set scores of 25-23, 25-18, 25-23 in Rutherfordton on Thursday to keep their perfect record intact.
Patton was led statistically by Kenady Roper (25 digs, 16 kills, two aces), Izora Gragg (21 assists, nine digs, four blocks, two aces), Christina Skelly (10 digs, seven assists, five kills), Kinley Attaway (17 digs) and Lainey Poteet (four blocks, three digs, two kills).
In a 25-12, 25-22 JV Panthers win, Ella Norris supplied nine assists and Anna Lynn Ripley a team-high seven kills.
Draughn 3, Madison 1
The Lady Wildcats (6-3, 3-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) won Thursday in Marshall, 25-22, 25-17, 15-25, 25-9. Draughn was led by Sara Walker (22 assists, seven digs, five blocks), Madison Powell (14 kills, five digs), Bailey Bryant (11 kills, six digs, four aces, four blocks), Addie Hart (12 digs, two aces) and Christon Carswell (seven blocks).
The Draughn JV squad was also victorious Thursday (no scores available).
EB 3, Bunker Hill 2
The host Lady Cavaliers (1-9, 1-3 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) rallied from 2-0 down and broke through for their first victory Thursday, 16-25, 24-26, 25-21, 25-21, 15-12. East Burke was led by Claire Cook (19 assists, 11 digs), Aubree Grigg (12 kills, 11 blocks), Catherine Hammack (19 digs), Katherine Greene (10 kills, seven digs) and Gabby Wingate (nine digs, eight kills).
The JV Cavs also won, 25-7, 25-5, as Addy Fortenberry totaled 11 aces and five kills and Allison Teague posted three assists.
TENNIS
Patton 8, Polk Co. 1
The host Lady Panthers (2-0 MF7 2A) won big on Thursday, dropping only one three-setter in singles action.
Patton singles winners included: No. 1 Raegan Edwards (6-1, 6-4), No. 2 Natalie Franklin (6-2, 6-1), No. 3 Faith Webb (6-1, 6-3), No. 4 Brianna Baker (6-2, 6-2) and No. 6 Riley Berry (6-0, 6-1). At the No. 5 line, Hailey Snodgrass was edged 2-6, 6-4, 4-10.
In a PHS doubles sweep, No. 1 Edwards/Baker won 6-1, No. 2 Franklin/Snodgrass won 7-5 and No. 3 Webb/Berry won 6-3.
Draughn 9, Avery Co. 0
The Lady Wildcats (1-2, 1-1 WHC 1A/2A) swept the visiting Vikings to gain their first victory on Thursday. Draughn singles winners were No. 1 Katie Cozort, No. 2 Maddison Powell, No. 3 Kaitlyn Kincaid, No. 4 Regan Winkler, No. 5 Brianna Nations and No. 6 Jenna Coffey. The winning DHS doubles squads were No. 1 Cozort/Powell, No. 2 Kincaid/Winkler and No. 3 Nations/Coffey. (Set scores were not available.)
S. Caldwell 9, Freedom 0
The Lady Patriots (0-1 NWC 3A/4A) had just two freshmen players available Thursday for their opener in Sawmills, forfeiting matches on six lines. Freedom’s Emily Kania fell 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, Leah Kirksey lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 and the same duo lost 8-1 at No. 1 doubles.
POSTPONEMENTS
Thursday’s Freedom at Foard nonconference boys soccer match was canceled.
