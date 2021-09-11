H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton girls golf tops Freedom at Mimosa

Patton singles winners included: No. 1 Raegan Edwards (6-1, 6-4), No. 2 Natalie Franklin (6-2, 6-1), No. 3 Faith Webb (6-1, 6-3), No. 4 Brianna Baker (6-2, 6-2) and No. 6 Riley Berry (6-0, 6-1). At the No. 5 line, Hailey Snodgrass was edged 2-6, 6-4, 4-10.

In a PHS doubles sweep, No. 1 Edwards/Baker won 6-1, No. 2 Franklin/Snodgrass won 7-5 and No. 3 Webb/Berry won 6-3.

Draughn 9, Avery Co. 0

The Lady Wildcats (1-2, 1-1 WHC 1A/2A) swept the visiting Vikings to gain their first victory on Thursday. Draughn singles winners were No. 1 Katie Cozort, No. 2 Maddison Powell, No. 3 Kaitlyn Kincaid, No. 4 Regan Winkler, No. 5 Brianna Nations and No. 6 Jenna Coffey. The winning DHS doubles squads were No. 1 Cozort/Powell, No. 2 Kincaid/Winkler and No. 3 Nations/Coffey. (Set scores were not available.)

S. Caldwell 9, Freedom 0

The Lady Patriots (0-1 NWC 3A/4A) had just two freshmen players available Thursday for their opener in Sawmills, forfeiting matches on six lines. Freedom’s Emily Kania fell 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, Leah Kirksey lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 and the same duo lost 8-1 at No. 1 doubles.

POSTPONEMENTS

Thursday’s Freedom at Foard nonconference boys soccer match was canceled.

