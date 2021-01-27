H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton lacrosse opens with 2OT road win

ASHEVILLE — The Patton boys lacrosse team opened the 2021 season in exciting fashion Tuesday with a 9-8 double-overtime road victory at Asheville in Conference 19 action.
Patton’s Ben Stroud netted the game-tying goal with a minute left in regulation. After a scoreless initial extra session, Nick Corn assisted Destine Joseph’s game-winner as the Panthers started 1-0 for the fourth time in the last five seasons.
Corn led PHS with four goals, and Stroud added three goals and one assist. Joseph and Hunter Johnson each had one goal and one assist, and Panthers goalkeeper Austin Ingram finished with 14 saves.
Patton was scheduled to open vs. Watauga on Tuesday, but the Pioneers didn’t have enough boys to play, and the girls game was rescheduled for Feb. 3 due to inclement weather. Both PHS teams visit conference foe St. Stephens today.
BASKETBALL
Schedule changes this week
Tuesday's McDowell at Freedom girls basketball game was not played "out of an abundance of caution," according to an email sent from FHS to media on Tuesday afternoon. The game will be rescheduled.
The Lady Patriots (3-0) just got out of a two-week quarantine on Tuesday after a possible COVID-19 exposure in a game vs. Hickory on Jan. 11. They have not played since Jan. 15 at South Caldwell, finding out about the possible exposure on Jan. 18.
Also, East Burke says its set of home games today vs. Bunker Hill will now be JV boys-only at 4:30 p.m. The schools' JV and varsity girls contests have been rescheduled for Feb. 12 at 4:30 p.m.
And the Bunker Hill at Patton varsity boys-only game which had been rescheduled once and was set for Friday will now instead be played Saturday at 2 p.m.
JV BASKETBALL
BOYS
Patton 45, Draughn 39
The JV Panthers (7-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) came back from a halftime deficit to defeat a county rival on the road for the second straight Tuesday, staying perfect on the year after trailing the JV Wildcats 21-19.
Jake Perry scored a game-high 26 points to pace Patton offensively for a seventh consecutive contest to open the year, and Kaden Bostian assisted with two second-half 3-pointers. Hollan Cline led Draughn (2-2) with 15 points, and Will Price and Josh Elkins added nine points each.
EB 47, W. Iredell 20
The JV Cavaliers (5-1 NWFAC) won big in Statesville on Tuesday as Ian Cox poured in a game-high 18 points and sank three 3s. EB’s Jacob Dellinger (seven points) and Matthew Powell (six) added two 3s each, and Ben Mast (five) also made a trey.
GIRLS
EB 18, W. Iredell 8
Dixie Leatherman (first-half 3) and Ambria White scored six apiece, with 11 of their combined 12 points coming before halftime Tuesday as the visiting JV Lady Cavaliers (2-1 NWFAC) won a second straight game.
