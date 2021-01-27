H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton lacrosse opens with 2OT road win

ASHEVILLE — The Patton boys lacrosse team opened the 2021 season in exciting fashion Tuesday with a 9-8 double-overtime road victory at Asheville in Conference 19 action.

Patton’s Ben Stroud netted the game-tying goal with a minute left in regulation. After a scoreless initial extra session, Nick Corn assisted Destine Joseph’s game-winner as the Panthers started 1-0 for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

Corn led PHS with four goals, and Stroud added three goals and one assist. Joseph and Hunter Johnson each had one goal and one assist, and Panthers goalkeeper Austin Ingram finished with 14 saves.

Patton was scheduled to open vs. Watauga on Tuesday, but the Pioneers didn’t have enough boys to play, and the girls game was rescheduled for Feb. 3 due to inclement weather. Both PHS teams visit conference foe St. Stephens today.

BASKETBALL

Schedule changes this week

Tuesday's McDowell at Freedom girls basketball game was not played "out of an abundance of caution," according to an email sent from FHS to media on Tuesday afternoon. The game will be rescheduled.