H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton’s McClure, Draughn’s Harmon win NWFAC swim honors

Patton’s Kadira McClure is the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference’s girls swimmer of the year and Draughn’s David Harmon is the boys swimming coach of the year, the league announced Monday as it released its all-conference lists.
McClure is joined as all-conference by Lady Panthers teammates Caroline Lucas, Ellie Sacchetti and Emma Sacchetti, as well as the Patton boys’ Jackston Brown, Alex Propst, Eli Roscoe and Coley Welch.
Harmon’s Wildcats squad, the league champion, is represented on the list by Jaxon Smith, Clay Davis, Jake Hudson, Trey Jensen and Sean Owens. The Lady Wildcats’ All-NWFAC swimmers are Georgia Goulding, Rhyannon Reasoner, Gigi Smith, Abby Wood and honorable mention Sarah Mull.
And East Burke’s all-conference members are Landon Lennex and Robbie Stringfield in boys.
East Burke’s boys finished third in the NWFAC as a team while the Patton boys placed fourth. And in girls, Draughn was second to champion Hibriten, followed by Patton in third and East Burke in fourth.
McClure garnered a pair of fourth-place finishes at the NCHSAA 1A/2A state championships on Friday, both in school-record times. She swam 24.89 seconds in the 50 free and 1:10.14 in the 100 breast. McClure also was a member of PHS’ sixth-place girls 200 medley relay (1:59.09) and 10th-place 200 free relay (1:46.61) teams, along with Lucas and the Sacchettis.
McClure podiumed four times at regionals, winning the 100 breast, placing second in the 50 free and finishing third in both relays. McClure was the champion of both individual events and as a member of both relay teams at the NWFAC championships.
Harmon’s squad was led at states by Jaxon Smith, who was sixth in the boys 100 free (47.85), a program record. He also was seventh in the 100 back (54.38). Smith topped both of those events at regionals and at the conference championships, also serving as a member the NWFAC’s winning 200 medley and 400 free relay teams with Hudson, Jensen and Owens.
The NWFAC’s additional individual awards went to Foard’s Ethan McCosh (boys swimmer of the year) and Hibriten’s Jeanne Schlichting (girls coach of the year).
No JV football at Draughn, Patton
Neither Draughn nor Patton will field JV football teams for this spring’s COVID-19 delayed season, the schools recently confirmed. It's the first time either program has done so after 25 combined JV seasons dating back to 2007 when Patton opened.
Both of the county's newer high schools started with a JV team in year one and grew that into both JV and varsity teams by year two.
The Wildcats have 43 players listed on their varsity roster while the Panthers have 31 varsity team members.
Both East Burke and Freedom will have JV teams, and both have released rosters for those squads. The JV Cavaliers’ roster is 29 players strong while the JV Patriots have 31 members listed.
Prep football starts in North Carolina with scrimmages this week and condensed regular-season schedules next week.