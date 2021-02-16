H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton’s McClure, Draughn’s Harmon win NWFAC swim honors

McClure podiumed four times at regionals, winning the 100 breast, placing second in the 50 free and finishing third in both relays. McClure was the champion of both individual events and as a member of both relay teams at the NWFAC championships.

Harmon’s squad was led at states by Jaxon Smith, who was sixth in the boys 100 free (47.85), a program record. He also was seventh in the 100 back (54.38). Smith topped both of those events at regionals and at the conference championships, also serving as a member the NWFAC’s winning 200 medley and 400 free relay teams with Hudson, Jensen and Owens.

The NWFAC’s additional individual awards went to Foard’s Ethan McCosh (boys swimmer of the year) and Hibriten’s Jeanne Schlichting (girls coach of the year).

No JV football at Draughn, Patton

Neither Draughn nor Patton will field JV football teams for this spring’s COVID-19 delayed season, the schools recently confirmed. It's the first time either program has done so after 25 combined JV seasons dating back to 2007 when Patton opened.

Both of the county's newer high schools started with a JV team in year one and grew that into both JV and varsity teams by year two.