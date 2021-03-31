H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton soccer blanks EB for 2nd straight win

EB was powered by freshmen Grace Hammack, who went 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs, and RBI and a stolen base, and by Katherine Greene, who had the big blow of the game, a three-run homer — the first of her prep career — which capped a four-run third to make it 7-0. Greene had two hits and four RBIs.

After the Cavs tacked on a run apiece in the fourth and fifth, Patton (0-4 NWFAC) got RBI singles via Kaylee Redwine, Meredith Kearson and Emma Grindstaff for its first three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Jayla Gregg then singled to deep center to plate three runs with two outs in the seventh before EB’s Kayleigh Icard induced a groundout to end the game.

“We hit good at first, then we kind of slowed down when they changed pitchers,” EB coach Mark Hildebran said. “Other than that, I’m happy with my girls. We’re getting better every time we play.”

Madyson Johnson (two RBIs, two runs), Taylor Bostain (two RBIs, run) and Danielle Foxx (double, two runs) each added two hits for EB, while Gregg, Kearson and Grindstaff had two hits apiece for Patton.

Kaylee Paige (5 1/3 IP, 3 R, 4 K) did not allow a hit over the opening four innings and got the win.

Bunker Hill 9, Draughn 4