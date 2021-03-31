H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton soccer blanks EB for 2nd straight win

The host Patton girls soccer team bunched goals twice Tuesday, once in each half, to start its first win streak of the season with a 4-0 victory over county and Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference rival East Burke.
The Lady Panthers (3-2 NWFAC), which climbed above .500 for the first time with a second shutout win in as many days, were led by Ellie Sacchetti’s two goals and two assists.
Patton got on the board in the 27th minute on a Sacchetti goal assisted by Marissa Lor. Sacchetti then recorded her first assist 2 minutes later on a Maria Mateo goal that made it 2-0. In the 61st minute, Sacchetti assisted on a Kiera Robinson goal, and 45 seconds later, Sacchetti scored off an assist by Mary Jones.
Danielle Wojcik notched her third shutout already for PHS with three saves, and goalkeeper Chloe Cook posted four saves for the Lady Cavaliers (2-2 NWFAC). Patton outshot EB by a 7-3 margin, and both teams had two corner kicks in the contest.
Games postponed
With the Bunker Hill team now in quarantine, Draughn’s match Tuesday versus the Bears and Patton’s match scheduled for today versus the Bears have both been postponed. Neither has yet been rescheduled.
SOFTBALL
EB 9, Patton 6
After jumping out to a nine-run lead, the Lady Cavaliers (2-3 NWFAC) had to hang on and survive a Panther rally to win Tuesday in Morganton.
EB was powered by freshmen Grace Hammack, who went 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs, and RBI and a stolen base, and by Katherine Greene, who had the big blow of the game, a three-run homer — the first of her prep career — which capped a four-run third to make it 7-0. Greene had two hits and four RBIs.
After the Cavs tacked on a run apiece in the fourth and fifth, Patton (0-4 NWFAC) got RBI singles via Kaylee Redwine, Meredith Kearson and Emma Grindstaff for its first three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Jayla Gregg then singled to deep center to plate three runs with two outs in the seventh before EB’s Kayleigh Icard induced a groundout to end the game.
“We hit good at first, then we kind of slowed down when they changed pitchers,” EB coach Mark Hildebran said. “Other than that, I’m happy with my girls. We’re getting better every time we play.”
Madyson Johnson (two RBIs, two runs), Taylor Bostain (two RBIs, run) and Danielle Foxx (double, two runs) each added two hits for EB, while Gregg, Kearson and Grindstaff had two hits apiece for Patton.
Kaylee Paige (5 1/3 IP, 3 R, 4 K) did not allow a hit over the opening four innings and got the win.
Bunker Hill 9, Draughn 4
The Lady Wildcats (2-2 NWFAC) trailed just 3-1 entering the bottom of the fifth Tuesday in Claremont, when four Bears’ runs more than offset Draughn’s two-spot in the sixth and additional run in the seventh in the setback. Draughn was led at the plate by Chloe Gary (double, RBI) and Dakota Melancon with two hits each.
St. Stephens 4, Freedom 0
The Lady Patriots (0-6, 0-5 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) were blanked Tuesday at home by the Indians. No more details were available.
TENNIS
Patton 9, EB 0
The host Panthers (3-1, 1-1 NWFAC) earned a sweep of the Cavaliers (1-1, 0-1 NWFAC) on Tuesday. In singles, PHS’ wins came via No. 1 Charlie Gessner (6-0, 6-1), No. 2 Nick Corn (6-1, 6-3), No. 3 Braxton Mull (6-1, 7-6), No. 4 Ranson Vance (6-0, 6-1), No. 5 Om Shah (6-0, 6-0) and No. 6 Coley Welch (6-1, 6-0).
Gessner/Corn won 8-1 at No. 1 doubles, and Mull/Shah (8-6) and Vance/Welch (8-0) followed suit down the ladder.
Draughn 3, Bunker Hill 0
The Wildcats (2-2, 1-0 NWFAC) evened their overall record and claimed a second straight win in Tuesday’s league opener on the road, which was trimmed down to just three matches. Draughn’s Corey Powell (6-0, 6-0) and Brody Wright (6-1, 6-0) easily won in singles before teaming up for an 8-0 doubles win.
St. Stephens 9, Freedom 0
The Patriots (0-3, 0-1 NWC) were shut out Tuesday in a match that was moved up two days on the schedule and also moved to Morganton in a late change. No more details were available.
JV FOOTBALL
Watauga 24, Freedom 16
The host JV Patriots (0-3 NWC) dropped a close one Tuesday despite Jaylen Barnett’s two touchdown passes to Tavion Dula. Mikey Cowling and Kenton Gupton led the Freedom defense.
