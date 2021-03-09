H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton soccer tops EB in 2OT

HICKORY — The Patton boys soccer team scored a 98th-minute goal to slip past county rival East Burke, 2-1, in double overtime on Monday night at the Catawba River Soccer Complex.
It was the Panthers’ third win over their last five games and comes after the teams tied last month in Icard.
After a scoreless opening half, the Cavaliers (5-7-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) took a 1-0 lead in the 42nd minute when Brandon Cuellar scored on an assist from Landon Thorne. Patton (5-7-1 NWFAC) responded quickly as Jesse Stapleton buried one in the back of the net via a cross from Brandon Monroy in the 45th minute.
The teams then remained knotted 1-1 for 53 minutes through the end of regulation and for the duration of the first overtime period.
With 2 minutes remaining in double overtime, Patton’s Eliseo Ramirez pushed a free kick to teammate Xavier Bernabe, who shot low and beat the EB keeper from 20 yards out for the game-winner.
A Connor Webb save with under a minute to go preserved the victory in which Patton outshot EB by a 7-3 margin and took four corner kicks compared to the Cavs’ three. EB goalkeeper Eduardo Sanchez finished with three saves.
“Well-played team effort tonight,” PHS coach Keith Scott said. “We played very well collectively in the back with Connor Rudisill and Luis Batz having an outstanding night. Monroy along with Alex Buckner kept giving us opportunities throughout the night feeding balls into dangerous areas.”
Patton hosts West Iredell tonight for Senior Night, while EB wraps up the season at Bunker Hill.
Bunker Hill 10, Draughn 1
The Wildcats (0-12 NWFAC) managed a goal for a third time in the last four contests as Ryan Williams scored in the opening half Monday in Claremont thanks to a Marco Velasquez assist. Draughn next visits Hibriten today.
Watauga 6, Freedom 0
The Patriots (3-5 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.), playing for the first time in 11 days, were shut out Monday at home on Senior Night by a one-loss Pioneers squad. No more details were available. Freedom visits rival McDowell tonight.
LACROSSE
BOYS
T.C. Roberson 11, Patton 6
The Panthers (4-4, 3-4 Conf. 19) lost a second straight game on Senior Night late Monday. Nick Corn led the Patton effort with two goals and two assists, and Destine Joseph, Hunter Johnson, Keiven LeFevers and Ben Stroud each tacked on one goal. Goalkeeper Austin Ingram posted 12 saves. Patton played at St. Stephens late Tuesday to end the year.
GIRLS
T.C. Roberson 9, Patton 4
The Lady Panthers (0-7, 0-6 Conf. 15) tied the score 2-2 early in the second half Monday on a goal by midfielder junior Sara Griggs, assisted by senior attack Lydia Hildebrand, before PHS’ difficulty with faceoffs and turnovers allowed the Rams to pull out the win.
Griggs and Hildebrand scored twice apiece in the loss, Bailey Tallent put five shots on goal but was not able to find the back of the net and goalie Kierra Stephens had 13 saves.
It marked Senior Night in the young, second-year program for Hildebrand, Stephens and midfielder Sara Dawn Maillett, who plans to attend Montreat College and play lacrosse.
“This was the best game we have played so far,” said coach Carl Schilkowsky, “and we get to go up the mountain and play TC Roberson (late Tuesday to end the season).”
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.