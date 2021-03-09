H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton soccer tops EB in 2OT

HICKORY — The Patton boys soccer team scored a 98th-minute goal to slip past county rival East Burke, 2-1, in double overtime on Monday night at the Catawba River Soccer Complex.

It was the Panthers’ third win over their last five games and comes after the teams tied last month in Icard.

After a scoreless opening half, the Cavaliers (5-7-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) took a 1-0 lead in the 42nd minute when Brandon Cuellar scored on an assist from Landon Thorne. Patton (5-7-1 NWFAC) responded quickly as Jesse Stapleton buried one in the back of the net via a cross from Brandon Monroy in the 45th minute.

The teams then remained knotted 1-1 for 53 minutes through the end of regulation and for the duration of the first overtime period.

With 2 minutes remaining in double overtime, Patton’s Eliseo Ramirez pushed a free kick to teammate Xavier Bernabe, who shot low and beat the EB keeper from 20 yards out for the game-winner.

A Connor Webb save with under a minute to go preserved the victory in which Patton outshot EB by a 7-3 margin and took four corner kicks compared to the Cavs’ three. EB goalkeeper Eduardo Sanchez finished with three saves.