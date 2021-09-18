H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton volleyball bounces back from 1st loss

R-S Central 8, Patton 1

The Lady Panthers (2-2 MF7 2A) dropped a second straight league match on the road Thursday.

Patton’s lone win came via the No. 1 doubles squad of Raegan Edwards/Brianna Baker (8-4), though all three doubles matches were competitive, with No. 2 Natalie Franklin/ Hailey Snodgrass dropping a 10-8 tiebreaker and No. 3 Faith Webb/Riley Berry losing 8-5.

The closest singles result came via Baker on the No. 4 line (5-7, 6-0, 6-10).

PHS visits Brevard on Tuesday.

GOLF

Freedom hosts NWC match

The Lady Patriots’ Kaylen Best shot 56 and Hana Piercy 58 on Thursday as Freedom hosted its nine-hole Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match of the fall at Mimosa Hills Golf Club. Medalist Trinity White shot a 4-over par 40 to pace Hibriten (143) to the team win by three strokes over Alexander Central.

The next league match is Monday at Orchard Hills Golf Course.

JV FOOTBALL

Maiden 31, EB 8

The JV Cavaliers (1-2, 0-1 CVAC) dropped their league opener Thursday on the road.