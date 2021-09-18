H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton volleyball bounces back from 1st loss

HENRIETTA — The Patton volleyball team bounced back from its first loss of the season two days earlier to defeat Chase on the road Thursday night, 25-14, 25-18, 25-11.
No Lady Panthers’ individual statistics were available.
Patton (10-1, 3-1 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) next visits Hendersonville on Tuesday.
Alexander Central 3, Draughn 0
The Lady Wildcats (7-5, 3-2 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) fell in Taylorsville in nonconference action Thursday in three competitive sets, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20.
No Draughn individual statistics were available. The Wildcats next visit nonconference McDowell on Monday.
W. Lincoln 3, EB 0
The Lady Cavaliers (2-11, 2-4 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) were swept Thursday in Lincolnton, 25-23, 25-17, 25-19. Reese Abernethy supplied nine digs for East Burke, and Claire Cook added six assists.
The East Burke JV squad won its fourth match of the season, 25-16, 24-26, 15-7. Statistical leaders included Allison Teague (13 assists, eight aces), Bree Winkler (12 digs) and Addy Fortenberry (six kills).
EB is back in action at home against West Caldwell on Tuesday.
TENNIS
R-S Central 8, Patton 1
The Lady Panthers (2-2 MF7 2A) dropped a second straight league match on the road Thursday.
Patton’s lone win came via the No. 1 doubles squad of Raegan Edwards/Brianna Baker (8-4), though all three doubles matches were competitive, with No. 2 Natalie Franklin/ Hailey Snodgrass dropping a 10-8 tiebreaker and No. 3 Faith Webb/Riley Berry losing 8-5.
The closest singles result came via Baker on the No. 4 line (5-7, 6-0, 6-10).
PHS visits Brevard on Tuesday.
GOLF
Freedom hosts NWC match
The Lady Patriots’ Kaylen Best shot 56 and Hana Piercy 58 on Thursday as Freedom hosted its nine-hole Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match of the fall at Mimosa Hills Golf Club. Medalist Trinity White shot a 4-over par 40 to pace Hibriten (143) to the team win by three strokes over Alexander Central.
The next league match is Monday at Orchard Hills Golf Course.
JV FOOTBALL
Maiden 31, EB 8
The JV Cavaliers (1-2, 0-1 CVAC) dropped their league opener Thursday on the road.
Caden Buff (26 carries, 206 yards) provided East Burke’s lone touchdown on a 47-yard run down the sideline, and Burke Wilson (46 rushing yards) added the two-point conversion run. Leading EB defensively were Cannon Morrison (11 tackles), Kolby Byrd (10 tackles) and Hayden Parker (eight tackles).
EB returns home this Thursday to host Bandys.
