H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton volleyball claims 3rd straight

This time, it was all Patton.
In Tuesday’s rematch of last year’s five-set Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference Tournament semifinal victory, the Lady Panthers volleyball team got a home sweep over West Iredell in early league play, 25-19, 25-18, 25-23.
Another strong showing at the service line and some timely plays at the net paved the way for PHS (3-1 NWFAC) to hand the Lady Warriors not just their first defeat of the fall, but also their first set losses following a pair of sweeps.
That included a big block by sophomore Lainey Poteet to put it away, the last in a series of key plays at the net by Poteet, classmate Cameron Greene and junior Danielle Wojcik.
“You have to put your all into the game,” Poteet said.
Added PHS coach Cindy Powell: “Tonight, it seemed like the ball stayed at the net more than it normally does. So, for the people on the front line to be aggressive and move really quickly is super-important. I think that made the game.”
Izora Gragg (25 assists, nine digs) led the hosts with five aces, including three straight in the first set as the Panthers rallied from an early deficit to pull away and set the tone for the night.
“I think this year as a team, we work a lot better and have a better connection,” Gragg said.
Ella Gragg (18 kills, 18 digs), Kenady Roper (20 digs, 10 kills), Christina Skelly (eight digs) and Kinley Attaway (five digs) also led Patton.
Bunker Hill 3, EB 0
The Lady Cavaliers (1-2 NWFAC) dropped a second league road match in as many days on Tuesday in Claremont, 23-25, 14-25, 19-25.
East Burke was led on the stat sheet by Kayleigh Icard (17 digs), Jordan Newton (12 digs, five kills), Erin Newton (10 digs, seven assists, three blocks, two kills, ace), Sara Suddreth (nine assists, ace), Aubree Grigg (seven kills, four blocks) and Danielle Foxx (four kills).
’Cats win, Pats fall
Draughn (2-2 NWFAC) rebounded to .500, winning for the second time this week on Tuesday at Hibriten, 25-7, 25-17, 16-25, 25-13. Freedom (0-4, 0-3 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) lost 14-25, 13-25, 20-25 on Tuesday at McDowell. No individual statistics were available from either match.
CROSS COUNTRY
FHS 4th in NWC virtual race
The NWC 3A/4A held a virtual two-mile race Tuesday in which each of the seven league squads ran at their home courses and reported times. Both Freedom teams placed fourth.
The Patriot boys were led by Dalton Brittain (ninth; 11:01), who finished one spot and one second ahead of teammate Colby Anderson. Sara Succop placed 13th (13:43) for the FHS girls, who also got a top-20 showing from Lee Kania (17th).
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
