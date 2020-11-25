H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton volleyball claims 3rd straight

This time, it was all Patton.

In Tuesday’s rematch of last year’s five-set Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference Tournament semifinal victory, the Lady Panthers volleyball team got a home sweep over West Iredell in early league play, 25-19, 25-18, 25-23.

Another strong showing at the service line and some timely plays at the net paved the way for PHS (3-1 NWFAC) to hand the Lady Warriors not just their first defeat of the fall, but also their first set losses following a pair of sweeps.

That included a big block by sophomore Lainey Poteet to put it away, the last in a series of key plays at the net by Poteet, classmate Cameron Greene and junior Danielle Wojcik.

“You have to put your all into the game,” Poteet said.

Added PHS coach Cindy Powell: “Tonight, it seemed like the ball stayed at the net more than it normally does. So, for the people on the front line to be aggressive and move really quickly is super-important. I think that made the game.”

Izora Gragg (25 assists, nine digs) led the hosts with five aces, including three straight in the first set as the Panthers rallied from an early deficit to pull away and set the tone for the night.