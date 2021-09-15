H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton volleyball falls vs. Brevard in 5 sets

A 2-0 advantage eroded into a five-set loss for the Patton volleyball team in Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference action at home versus Brevard late Tuesday, 25-19, 25-20, 13-25, 19-25, 6-15.

It was Patton’s first loss of the season and its first three set defeats of the fall after the Lady Panthers claimed their first nine matches, including two in conference play, in straight sets. It also left a Patton loss in the NCHSAA 2A West Regional semifinals from 2019 in Brevard unavenged.

Once the pendulum swung in Brevard’s favor, with the Blue Devils moving about the floor and communicating more effectively than they did early on, it stayed on the visitors’ side for good. The Panthers made a push in the fourth frame, but it fell shy in between two disastrous sets.

“I think (the change) was on both sides,” said PHS coach Cindy Powell. “I think (Brevard’s) momentum changed a little bit third game. They definitely came back with a lot more powerful serves. And on the flipside, I think we kind of fell apart in the third game with serve-receive.”

A change at the libero position by Brevard (5-1, 3-0 MF7 2A) also seemed to coincide with the momentum shift.