H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton volleyball passes test at W. Iredell

STATESVILLE — The Patton volleyball team’s impressive streak of sweeps began at home against West Iredell in the opening week of the season last month. It very nearly came to an end in Monday evening’s rematch at the Warriors’ place.
But instead, the Lady Panthers outlasted the hosts in a war between top-three Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference teams as PHS was pushed as hard as it has been since opening night, winning 25-20, 25-22, 27-25.
The streak lives on for Patton with 21 straight set wins across seven matches.
Down 11-5 in the third set after a West Iredell ace, PHS coach Cindy Powell called a timeout. The Panthers (7-1 NWFAC) scored seven straight out of the huddle for a 12-11 lead. After WI surged back up 16-13, senior Ella Gragg bookended another run of five straight PHS points with two kills. The back-and-forth set featured a staggering 19 more ties or lead changes before Gragg finished the deal with two more points as the set went long.
“They brushed the mistakes off,” Powell said of her team. “They’re playing a good team, and we’re coming back from two weeks off in quarantine with minimal practice. We were up two games, but they just had to be reminded of that (in the timeout).
“My philosophy has always been to get it back one point at a time. Don’t worry about how far behind you are. Just focus on the next point.”
Junior Kenady Roper said the timeout reset the team’s disposition during a fierce battle.
“(Powell) just said we were still ahead,” Roper said. “We were up two sets and there was no reason to get down on ourselves. … She just reminded us there’s no need to show negativity. We picked it up and came out with more energy.”
Gragg’s big-time answers to West Iredell challenges down the stretch were part of a team-leading 29-kill effort. She also added 14 digs for the visitors.
“West Iredell always puts up a big fight,” Gragg said. “They’re really competitive. I think we played really well as a team and came together in a big moment at the right time.”
Roper added 17 kills and 20 digs, Izora Gragg had 46 assists, nine digs and a pair of kills, Danielle Wojcik added six kills and a block, and Katie Stoudenmire had two kills and four digs.
Patton hosted West Caldwell late Tuesday and looks for payback at Foard today.
Draughn 3, Hibriten 1
The Lady Wildcats (5-4 NWFAC) climbed above .500 for the first time all season on Monday night in Valdese after downing Hibriten in four hard-fought sets, 25-18, 25-11, 26-28, 25-21.
Draughn has now won two straight, three of its last four and five of seven in all since an 0-2 start.
Tied 15-all late in the opening set, Draughn ended on a 10-3 run thanks in large part to the defensive play at the net of Georgia Goulding (team-high eight blocks). The Lady ’Cats cruised in the second set, then led 17-10 before squandering the third. But Bailey Bryant capped the victory with a powerful kill to end things in the fourth set.
In addition to Goulding, Draughn was led on the stat sheet by Chloe Gary (17 assists, four kills, four blocks), Bryant (seven kills) and Madison Powell (12 kills).
Draughn played at Foard late Tuesday and hosts rival East Burke today with an 11:30 a.m. JV start.
Matches moved
East Burke’s home NWFAC match versus Bunker Hill scheduled for Monday was postponed and has not yet been rescheduled. EB (2-4) had not played in 19 days when it took the court late Tuesday at Hibriten.
And Freedom (0-10, 0-8 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) also announced some schedule changes for next week. The Lady Patriots’ home match versus McDowell has been moved from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31. Both that match and FHS’ home match with St. Stephens the day before will feature 1 p.m. JV starts.
SWIMMING
Patton in 2nd virtual meet
The Patton swim teams competed against nonconference North Davidson this past Friday night in a virtual meet, with PHS swimming at the Morganton Aquatic Center. Both Patton teams lost, the girls doing so by a slim 44-37 tally.
Panthers swimmers won six events. Caroline Lucas won both the girls 100 free (56.73) and 200 IM (2:23.22). Emma Sacchetti (girls 50 free; 27.99) and Kadira McClure (girls 100 breast; 1:17.70) also won individually, and those three teamed with Ellie Sacchetti on the winning 200 medley and 200 free relays.
