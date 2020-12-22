H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton volleyball passes test at W. Iredell

STATESVILLE — The Patton volleyball team’s impressive streak of sweeps began at home against West Iredell in the opening week of the season last month. It very nearly came to an end in Monday evening’s rematch at the Warriors’ place.

But instead, the Lady Panthers outlasted the hosts in a war between top-three Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference teams as PHS was pushed as hard as it has been since opening night, winning 25-20, 25-22, 27-25.

The streak lives on for Patton with 21 straight set wins across seven matches.

Down 11-5 in the third set after a West Iredell ace, PHS coach Cindy Powell called a timeout. The Panthers (7-1 NWFAC) scored seven straight out of the huddle for a 12-11 lead. After WI surged back up 16-13, senior Ella Gragg bookended another run of five straight PHS points with two kills. The back-and-forth set featured a staggering 19 more ties or lead changes before Gragg finished the deal with two more points as the set went long.

“They brushed the mistakes off,” Powell said of her team. “They’re playing a good team, and we’re coming back from two weeks off in quarantine with minimal practice. We were up two games, but they just had to be reminded of that (in the timeout).