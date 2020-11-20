H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton volleyball rebounds in sweep vs. Draughn

VALDESE — Going into Thursday night’s in-county volleyball match, both the Lady Wildcats of Draughn (0-2) and Patton’s Lady Panthers (1-1) were looking to rectify losses in their season openers two nights before and get back to even in crucial Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play.

Visiting Patton was able to do just that, taking three straight sets and handing the Lady Wildcats their second straight loss to start the season, 25-18, 25-13, 25-17.

PHS’ Kenady Roper set the tone early with a kill on the first point, starting the game off with a bang for the Lady Panthers.

Patton (1-1 NWFAC) continued to exhibit its power at the net throughout the set, but the Wildcats (0-2 NWFAC) led early at 3-2 and 4-3 and managed to keep the set close with their tough defense.

The second set proved to be a back-and-forth affair to start. Lady Wildcat libero Chloe Gary did her part to spoil Patton’s great serves, giving Draughn’s front line of Bailey Bryant, Sara Walker and Haygen Sigmon the opportunity to rack up points at the net. The Lady Panthers countered with tough defense on the other side by Izora Gragg and Danielle Wojcik, which eventually translated into points as the Lady Panthers found themselves ahead comfortably, 19-7. An Ella Gragg kill finished off the set.