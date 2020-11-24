H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton volleyball rolls past EB in early NWFAC clash

“We’re playing together as a team,” Patton coach Cindy Powell said. “We can practice all day long, but the games set you up for situations where you just learn to play with each other more.”

Roper added 13 kills and five digs for PHS, Izora Gragg totaled 32 assists, Danielle Wojcik had four kills, Greene three kills and Lainey Poteet two.

It was the first setback of the young season for EB, which was paced by Kayleigh Icard (10 digs), Reese Abernethy (eight digs, six kills) and Erin Newton (six assists, four digs).

Draughn 3, Bunker Hill 0

Despite strong performances in their first two times on the floor this year, the Lady Wildcats found themselves winless going into Monday night's NWFAC 2A match at Bunker Hill.

But the Lady Wildcats (1-2) were able to put it all together for a 25-14, 25-15, 26-24 victory against the Lady Bears.

Draughn set the tone early with a couple powerful kills by Madison Powell. A steady five-point lead turned into an 11-point set victory as Powell once again thundered one to the floor for the final point.