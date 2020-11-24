H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton volleyball rolls past EB in early NWFAC clash

The Patton volleyball team still hasn’t batted an eye since an opening-night setback.
The Lady Panthers (2-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) earned their second consecutive three-set triumph against an in-county league foe on Monday evening at home, defeating East Burke, 25-8, 25-12, 25-16.
It was Patton’s second straight win in the head-to-head series versus EB after it dropped the first 19 matchups all-time, and was the Lady Panthers’ first-ever sweep of the Lady Cavaliers.
Senior Ella Gragg once again paced the hosts, tallying 18 kills.
“We’re just getting into our little groove,” Gragg said.
PHS also kept the Lady Cavaliers (1-1 NWFAC) on their heels with effective serves as Kenady Roper (three aces) found the open spots in the EB service receipt and Izora Gragg (six) hit line drives that were too hot to handle.
Ella Gragg, Cameron Greene and Christina Skelly added an ace apiece.
“In practice, we always have a specific time dedicated to serving,” Roper said. “That starts the game and it’s only you. It’s something only you can control.”
Coming off a fourth-round playoff run, Patton has jelled again quickly as it not only replaced the now-graduated Ashlyn Castle in the starting lineup, but has shuffled players both veteran and young around the floor in the short span of a week to start the season.
“We’re playing together as a team,” Patton coach Cindy Powell said. “We can practice all day long, but the games set you up for situations where you just learn to play with each other more.”
Roper added 13 kills and five digs for PHS, Izora Gragg totaled 32 assists, Danielle Wojcik had four kills, Greene three kills and Lainey Poteet two.
It was the first setback of the young season for EB, which was paced by Kayleigh Icard (10 digs), Reese Abernethy (eight digs, six kills) and Erin Newton (six assists, four digs).
Draughn 3, Bunker Hill 0
Despite strong performances in their first two times on the floor this year, the Lady Wildcats found themselves winless going into Monday night's NWFAC 2A match at Bunker Hill.
But the Lady Wildcats (1-2) were able to put it all together for a 25-14, 25-15, 26-24 victory against the Lady Bears.
Draughn set the tone early with a couple powerful kills by Madison Powell. A steady five-point lead turned into an 11-point set victory as Powell once again thundered one to the floor for the final point.
The Draughn defense flexed its muscle in the second set as Bunker Hill struggled against Draughn's ability to dig out of even the best Lady Bear attack. Haygen Sigmon served five straight points to give the Lady Wildcats the set and a 2-0 edge.
The final set became a battle to the bitter end, as down 24-21, the Lady Wildcats rallied to score five straight points and take the sweep. No Draughn individual statistics were available.
Watauga 3, Freedom 0
The Lady Patriots (0-3, 0-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) lost 10-25, 5-25, 13-25 to reigning league champion Watauga at home Monday.
Freedom was led by Gracie Buchanan (four assists), Mia Harper (three kills, block), Danisha Hemphill (two digs, kill, ace), Brooke Barker (five digs) and Mallory Evitt (five digs).
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
