H.S. ROUNDUP: Three Burke tennis players make regionals

Regionals are set for Oct. 22-23 at the following sites: Elkin Municipal Park (1A), Gardner-Webb University (2A) and Hickory City Park (3A).

SOCCER

Patton 2, Polk Co. 0

The Panthers (9-3-1, 5-2 MF7 2A) went to Columbus on Tuesday and earned a season sweep of the Wolverines.

Anthony Hernandez put Patton on the board with a rocket shot from 30 yards out in the 22nd minute off an assist from Xavier Bernabe for a 1-0 lead at the half. Then in the 61st minute, Vance Jones collected a rebound and put in the back of the net for the final margin.

Goalkeeper Connor Webb earned the shutout with six saves.

“Some games are a grind, and we hung solid tonight,” Patton coach Keith Scott said. “This is probably the first game that we didn’t have the majority of the possession. … Defensively we stopped the Polk attack with aggressive play from Connor Rudisill and Bryan Cruz. Charles Morales and Gabe Batz controlled the wide areas and limited the crosses from coming into the middle.”

Patton hosted East Rutherford late Wednesday, looking to avenge a road loss in a battle for second place in the league.

Bandys 5, EB 0