H.S. ROUNDUP: Two county volleyball teams claim NWFAC triumphs

ICARD — The East Burke volleyball team still hasn’t claimed an opening set yet this season through five matches, but it didn’t matter on Tuesday night.
The Lady Cavaliers bounced back from a 20-25 first-set loss to top visiting Hibriten in four sets, winning the last three, 25-9, 25-12 and 25-16, and snapping a thre-match losing skid in the process.
EB (2-3 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) was led in the victory by Erin Newton (12 assists, five digs, four kills, two blocks), Sara Suddreth (11 assists, four aces), Kayleigh Icard (11 digs), Danielle Foxx (nine kills, two blocks), Aubree Grigg (five kills, two blocks), Jordan Newton (five kills, ace) and Reece Abernathy (four digs, three aces).
EB hosts unbeaten, league-leading Foard tonight.
Patton 3, W. Caldwell 0
The Lady Panthers (4-1 NWFAC) swept the host Warriors on Tuesday in Gamewell, 25-6, 25-14, 25-7, winning a fourth straight match since dropping the season opener as they recorded a whopping 21 service aces as a team.
The Lady Panthers were led statistically by Izora Gragg (28 assists, three kills), Kenady Roper (13 kills, nine digs), Ella Gragg (12 kills, seven aces), Kinley Attaway (four aces), Christina Skelly (four aces, kill), Lainey Poteet (four kills) and Cameron Greene (two kills, block).
Patton hopes to make it five wins in a row today at home against Bunker Hill.
Foard 3, Draughn 0
The Lady Wildcats (2-3 NWFAC) saw their two-match win streak halted Tuesday in Valdese as defending state champion Foard lived up its record and showed why it is the class of the conference to date, winning in straight sets, 25-13, 25-6, 25-13.
Draughn's tough defensive effort was the bright spot. Chloe Gary led the Wildcats with 11 digs as she, Haygen Sigmon (four blocks) and Georgia Goulding (three blocks) returned powerful Lady Tiger shots back to them all night.
Goulding, Madison Powell and Bailey Bryant provided the offense with two kills each. Sara Walker finished with three assists and two aces, and Christon Carswell added six digs.
Draughn hosts West Caldwell today.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
