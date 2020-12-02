H.S. ROUNDUP: Two county volleyball teams claim NWFAC triumphs

ICARD — The East Burke volleyball team still hasn’t claimed an opening set yet this season through five matches, but it didn’t matter on Tuesday night.

The Lady Cavaliers bounced back from a 20-25 first-set loss to top visiting Hibriten in four sets, winning the last three, 25-9, 25-12 and 25-16, and snapping a thre-match losing skid in the process.

EB (2-3 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) was led in the victory by Erin Newton (12 assists, five digs, four kills, two blocks), Sara Suddreth (11 assists, four aces), Kayleigh Icard (11 digs), Danielle Foxx (nine kills, two blocks), Aubree Grigg (five kills, two blocks), Jordan Newton (five kills, ace) and Reece Abernathy (four digs, three aces).

EB hosts unbeaten, league-leading Foard tonight.

Patton 3, W. Caldwell 0

The Lady Panthers (4-1 NWFAC) swept the host Warriors on Tuesday in Gamewell, 25-6, 25-14, 25-7, winning a fourth straight match since dropping the season opener as they recorded a whopping 21 service aces as a team.