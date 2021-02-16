H.S. SOCCER BRIEFS: Patton’s Robinson commits to Brevard

Patton girls soccer senior forward Kiera Robinson recently verbally committed to play at Brevard College starting in 2022, according to a post on the Patton Panthers Soccer Facebook page.

Robinson tallied 12 goals and five assists for the Lady Panthers in 24 games as a sophomore in 2019. Her final goal that season lifted Patton to its first-ever state playoff road win, 1-0 at West Stokes. In a junior season shortened to five games last spring, Robinson had one goal.

Robinson’s older brother, Kross, pitched for Brevard’s baseball team for four seasons from 2017-20.

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to open the soccer season March 15 at Hibriten.

Postponements

All four of Monday’s scheduled Burke County boys soccer contests were postponed due to inclement weather. Draughn was set to make up the Hibriten home game late Tuesday. Patton at West Iredell was reset for Thursday, Bunker Hill at East Burke will now be played Friday and McDowell at Freedom was pushed back to Feb. 25.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.