H.S. SOCCER ROUNDUP: EB completes sweep of Draughn

ICARD — The East Burke varsity boys soccer team on Wednesday night hosted rival Draughn for a second time this season after a late venue change due to field conditions.
And just like the first time, the Cavaliers walked away with the victory, this time by a score of 4-1.
It was EB’s third win of the year while Draughn remains winless. Both teams have been dealt the challenge of losing key players from last year to graduation, as well as being at the mercy of a conference dominated by league powerhouses Hibriten and Foard.
“Our team is young,” EB coach Sam Wall said, “so it’s a learning experience, and they’re coming along.”
The Cavaliers (3-5-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) did their best to make it a blowout in the first half, threatening the Wildcat goal over a dozen times but barely missing with plenty of those shots.
EB eventually broke through in the 16th minute with a goal by Andrew Martufi. When the Wildcats (0-8 NWFAC) were able to get the ball into Cavalier territory, a couple bold stops by goalkeeper Marco Benitez kept them off the scoreboard. Still, the score was just 1-0 at the half.
EB increased the lead in the 48th minute with a successful penalty kick by Chimoua Yang to go up 2-0. Another goal by Brandon Garcia from the right wing off a throw-in gave the Cavs a 3-0 edge a couple minutes later, and Brandon Cuellar tacked on another one in the 58th minute as he broke through the Wildcat defense for a straight-on goal and a 4-0 lead.
Draughn’s Benjamin Thao broke up the shutout bid with a hard-earned goal in the 69th minute.
Alexis Hernandez (two) and Landon Thorne supplied assists for EB, while Benitez and fellow goalkeeper Eduardo Sanchez combined for four saves.
“We played well, we defended well and we just made a mistake there towards the end and let Draughn get one in,” Wall added. “Draughn is young, and they’re trying to improve just like us. It was a good game.”
EB played at Foard late Thursday and next hosts West Caldwell on Monday, the same day Draughn returns to action at West Iredell.
Hibriten 4, Patton 0
The host Panthers (2-5-1 NWFAC) were blanked Wednesday in Morganton but played much closer with an undefeated Hibriten team that they did in the teams’ first meeting, a 9-0 loss. That previous mercy-rule contest was 6-0 by halftime, while Patton trailed just 1-0 through 40 minutes on Wednesday. No PHS statistics were available.
Patton played at West Iredell late Thursday and next hosts Foard on Monday.
