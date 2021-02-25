H.S. SOCCER ROUNDUP: EB completes sweep of Draughn

ICARD — The East Burke varsity boys soccer team on Wednesday night hosted rival Draughn for a second time this season after a late venue change due to field conditions.

And just like the first time, the Cavaliers walked away with the victory, this time by a score of 4-1.

It was EB’s third win of the year while Draughn remains winless. Both teams have been dealt the challenge of losing key players from last year to graduation, as well as being at the mercy of a conference dominated by league powerhouses Hibriten and Foard.

“Our team is young,” EB coach Sam Wall said, “so it’s a learning experience, and they’re coming along.”

The Cavaliers (3-5-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) did their best to make it a blowout in the first half, threatening the Wildcat goal over a dozen times but barely missing with plenty of those shots.

EB eventually broke through in the 16th minute with a goal by Andrew Martufi. When the Wildcats (0-8 NWFAC) were able to get the ball into Cavalier territory, a couple bold stops by goalkeeper Marco Benitez kept them off the scoreboard. Still, the score was just 1-0 at the half.