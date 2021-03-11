H.S. SOCCER ROUNDUP: Freedom, Patton win close games

MARION — The Freedom boys soccer team edged host McDowell on Wednesday in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play, 1-0, sweeping the season series from the Titans to stay in third place in a bunched middle portion of the league.

The Patriots (4-5 NWC) got all the offense they needed on a Grayson Ward first-half goal assisted by Merrick Semple, hanging on for the victory from there. Freedom goalkeeper Cole Johnson had six saves in the team’s first shutout of the season.

“We played good solid defense,” Freedom coach Danny Miller said, “and I was proud of the amount of chances we created.”

Patton 3, W. Iredell 2

All the scoring came in the opening half on Senior Night for the Panthers on Wednesday as they notched their first win streak to end the regular season, claiming their fourth win dating back to their last six games.

Patton (6-7-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) opened with a Yovani Ramirez goal assisted by Destine Joseph in the third minute. Vance Jones then got the assist on a Jesse Stapleton 11th-minute score for a 2-0 lead before Ramirez got a second goal in the 26th minute off a corner kick from Xavier Bernabe.