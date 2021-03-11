H.S. SOCCER ROUNDUP: Freedom, Patton win close games

MARION — The Freedom boys soccer team edged host McDowell on Wednesday in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play, 1-0, sweeping the season series from the Titans to stay in third place in a bunched middle portion of the league.
The Patriots (4-5 NWC) got all the offense they needed on a Grayson Ward first-half goal assisted by Merrick Semple, hanging on for the victory from there. Freedom goalkeeper Cole Johnson had six saves in the team’s first shutout of the season.
“We played good solid defense,” Freedom coach Danny Miller said, “and I was proud of the amount of chances we created.”
Patton 3, W. Iredell 2
All the scoring came in the opening half on Senior Night for the Panthers on Wednesday as they notched their first win streak to end the regular season, claiming their fourth win dating back to their last six games.
Patton (6-7-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) opened with a Yovani Ramirez goal assisted by Destine Joseph in the third minute. Vance Jones then got the assist on a Jesse Stapleton 11th-minute score for a 2-0 lead before Ramirez got a second goal in the 26th minute off a corner kick from Xavier Bernabe.
Keeper Ethan Vue had one save in the first half for Patton, and Connor Webb added two saves in the second half.
The Panthers had 11 of the 16 shots on goal in the contest and four of the six total corner kicks as they completed a sweep of the Warriors.
“All eight seniors were able to start the game, even the ones still nursing injuries,” Patton coach Keith Scott said. “Hats off to our seniors: Yovani, Destine, Jesse, Ethan, Luis Batz, Jonatan Batz, Eddy Mateo and Gabe Maksoud.”
EB 1, Bunker Hill 1
The Cavaliers (5-7-2 NWFAC) played a second straight 100-minute marathon to close the season Wednesday in Claremont, earning a tie against a Bears team they had lost to by a goal in the first meeting.
All the scoring came in the first half, including EB’s Qwinton Hemphill finding Brandon Garcia for a goal. Cavs goalkeepers Marco Benitez and Eduardo Sanchez were both solid with three saves apiece.
Hibriten 11, Draughn 2
The Wildcats (0-13 NWFAC) ended a winless season Wednesday in Lenoir, dropping a mercy-rule contest in 55 minutes despite a season-high two goals. It marked the fourth time in five games Draughn has found the back of the net after no goals in the opening eight contests. No more details were available.
