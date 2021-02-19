H.S. SOCCER ROUNDUP: Freedom wins 2nd game (updated)

The Freedom boys soccer team led St. Stephens 3-0 by halftime Wednesday at home and hung on for a 3-2 victory.

Grayson Ward had two goals for the Patriots, Ronal Herrera scored one goal and Teague Miller and Nathan Moore both had one assist each. Chase Whitaker in his first start as goalkeeper had seven saves.

“We did a great job of finishing our chances,” Freedom coach Danny Miller said.

The win moved the Patriots to 2-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Freedom next plays at Hickory on Monday.

Other 3 county teams fall

Also Wednesday, in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play, Patton (2-4-1 NWFAC) lost 3-1 at home against West Caldwell. Patton’s lone score came via Jesse Stapleton on an assist from Destine Joseph.

East Burke (2-4-1 NWFAC) lost 4-0 at home versus Hibriten and Draughn (0-4 NWFAC) lost 9-0 at Foard. No more details from either match were available.

Postponements announced

Patton was slated to play at West Iredell in a makeup match Thursday, but that match was postponed again to this Thursday (Feb. 25). Before then, PHS plays at Bunker Hill on Monday and hosts Hibriten on Wednesday.