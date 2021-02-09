H.S. SOCCER ROUNDUP: Patton, EB claim league wins

After not scoring a goal in two losses last week versus some of the conference’s top teams traditionally, the Patton boys soccer squad rebounded to snap a losing streak that had grown to three games with a 3-0 home win over Draughn on Monday.

The intra-county Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference clash was the Wildcats’ season opener after the team opened in quarantine.

Draughn (0-1 NWFAC) held Patton (2-3 NWFAC) without a goal for the opening half. The Panthers then quickly broke through in the second half with a 41st-minute goal by Jacob Hammons on an assist from Andy Villanueva.

In the 57th minute, PHS’ Vance Jones found the back of the net for an insurance score thanks to an assist from Eliseo Ramirez. Ramirez then capped the scoring with his second assist of the night on an Aid Castro 63rd-minute goal.

“(It was) nice to get back in the win column,” Panthers 14th-year coach Keith Scott said. “Luis Batz, Jonatan Batz, Vance Jones, Destine Joseph, Bryan Cruz and Brandon Monroy shut down all the Draughn attacks.”

Patton outshot Draughn 18-0 and had all nine corner kicks in the game. Draughn visited East Burke late Tuesday, and Patton visits EB today.

EB 2, W. Iredell 1