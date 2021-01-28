H.S. SOCCER ROUNDUP: Patton wins 2-0 on opening night

The host Patton boys soccer team defeated Bunker Hill 2-0 late Wednesday in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference action to open the 2021 season.

The Panthers' Jesse Stapleton scored a first-half goal assisted by Joel Mendez, and Collin Callahan added a second-half insurance goal assisted by fellow freshman Xavier Bernabe.

PHS’ Eliseo Ramirez recorded the shutout in goal with two saves.

Both teams had three corner kicks, and Patton had the advantage in shots on goal, 4-2.

Patton next plays at West Caldwell on Friday in a contest postponed Monday.

Freedom, EB blanked in openers

Freedom lost to Hickory at home Wednesday, 3-0, in a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference game, and East Burke lost 7-0 at home against Foard in an NWFAC 2A contest in which they trailed 6-0 at the half.

No more details from those games were available.

The Patriots next visit Alexander Central on Monday, while the Cavaliers visited Hibriten late Thursday in a contest that switched sites. (Hibriten now visits EB on Feb. 17.)