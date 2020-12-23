H.S. VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Lady Cavs win after long break

LENOIR — The East Burke volleyball team claimed a back-and-forth five-setter on the road in its return to action after 19 days off, defeating Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference foe Hibriten 25-21, 24-26, 25-22, 18-25, 15-11 on Tuesday.

The victory moved the Lady Cavaliers to 3-4 overall and in league play ahead of Wednesday’s rivalry contest at Draughn.

EB was led statistically by Sara Suddreth (17 assists, 11 digs, two aces), Erin Newton (15 assists, nine kills, five digs, two blocks), Kayleigh Icard (15 digs, ace) and Jordan Newton (14 kills, five digs, two blocks, ace).

Aubree Grigg added a team-best eight blocks and five kills, Gabby Wingate had eight digs, Faith McDowell had six kills, three blocks and two assists and Danielle Foxx posted six kills.

The JV Lady Cavs also improved their record to 3-4 with a 25-18, 25-19 win. Katherine Greene finished with 10 digs, three aces and four kills, Roxy Taylor had four kills and Allison Teague had four digs and three aces.

Patton 3, W. Caldwell 0

Tuesday was Senior Night at Patton, and the Lady Panthers recognized their lone 12th grader, record-setting Ella Gragg.