H.S. VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Lady Cavs win after long break

LENOIR — The East Burke volleyball team claimed a back-and-forth five-setter on the road in its return to action after 19 days off, defeating Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference foe Hibriten 25-21, 24-26, 25-22, 18-25, 15-11 on Tuesday.
The victory moved the Lady Cavaliers to 3-4 overall and in league play ahead of Wednesday’s rivalry contest at Draughn.
EB was led statistically by Sara Suddreth (17 assists, 11 digs, two aces), Erin Newton (15 assists, nine kills, five digs, two blocks), Kayleigh Icard (15 digs, ace) and Jordan Newton (14 kills, five digs, two blocks, ace).
Aubree Grigg added a team-best eight blocks and five kills, Gabby Wingate had eight digs, Faith McDowell had six kills, three blocks and two assists and Danielle Foxx posted six kills.
The JV Lady Cavs also improved their record to 3-4 with a 25-18, 25-19 win. Katherine Greene finished with 10 digs, three aces and four kills, Roxy Taylor had four kills and Allison Teague had four digs and three aces.
Patton 3, W. Caldwell 0
Tuesday was Senior Night at Patton, and the Lady Panthers recognized their lone 12th grader, record-setting Ella Gragg.
The 6-foot outside hitter who is the reigning NWFAC 2A player of the year, Gragg plans to go to Boston next year to play collegiately for MIT. She made the most of her big night by helping Patton stay on Foard's heels in the conference standings and extend the Lady Panthers’ impressive steak of sweeps to eight matches and 24 sets.
Patton (8-1 NWFAC) won 25-13, 25-7, 25-13.
The powerful combination of Gragg (21 kills, eight digs, four aces), junior Kenady Roper (13 kills, eight digs, four assists) and sophomore Izora Gragg (37 assists, seven digs, five kills, three aces) gave West Caldwell more than it could handle.
Danielle Wojcik (six kills, three blocks) also made her presence felt at the net, particularly on defense. Cameron Greene added three kills for the Lady Panthers, who late Wednesday played at Foard, looking to avenge their lone loss.
Foard 3, Draughn 0
The Lady Wildcats (5-5 NWFAC) were swept at undefeated Foard on Tuesday, 5-25, 10-25, 7-25, managing to stay on the plus side of .500 for just one day. No Lady Wildcat individual statistics were available.
