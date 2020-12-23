H.S. VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Lady Wildcats seniors spark win over rival EB

The second set was the closest one Foard has played all year, edging out another second set — 25-22 at Patton on opening night. In that one, it was Foard who erased a late deficit. This go-around the Panthers were one on the comeback charge, rallying from as far behind as 21-15.

An Ella Gragg point, followed by a stonewall at the net by Kenady Roper and Danielle Wojcik, made the deficit four. After points by Gragg and Roper bookended a Foard score, one of Izora Gragg’s serves was returned into the net before the next one found the floor for an ace and just a two-point deficit, 23-21. After the hosts made it 24-21, Roper scored again before Foard hit another one into the net to put Patton within one. But then, the Tigers were able to put it away.

Similarly to opening night, dropping a hotly contested middle set seemed to take the wind out of the Panthers’ sails. Foard scored 12 straight early in the third for a 13-2 lead and never looked back.

“In the second game, we came out strong,” said PHS coach Cindy Powell. “In the third game, we had a lot of serve receive errors. When you’re playing a team like (Foard), you need a swing off every serve receive you can get. Sending over free balls and pushes to them is like saying, ‘Here you go.’”