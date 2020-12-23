H.S. VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Lady Wildcats seniors spark win over rival EB

VALDESE — The late start and local teams taking time off has made it an odd high school volleyball season to date.
But playing 15 days later than scheduled didn’t take the sizzle off the East Burke-Draughn rivalry, which was renewed Wednesday at Draughn.
It was a special win fueled by three Lady Wildcats seniors just before Christmas break, defeating rival East Burke in a three-set sweep (25-13, 25-17, 25-13) in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference action.
"This might be the best game we played together all season," said Draughn senior Georgia Goulding.
Goulding teamed up with classmates Chloe Gary and Alexis Crump to lead the way at the service line in the opening set of play, with the hosts building up margins of 12-5, 15-6 and 19-10.
The Lady Cavaliers (3-5 NWFAC) fired back in the second set with multiple kills by Jordan Newton and Faith McDowell to keep Draughn (6-5 NWFAC) on its toes.
But Goulding and Sara Walker fired back with their own spike kills to lift the Lady Wildcats to a 2-0 advantage.
"I'm very proud of my team altogether and that we didn't buckle under pressure," said Crump.
Goulding added another service ace and Madison Powell tallied one as well to wrap up the sweep despite efforts led by EB's Kayleigh Icard and Aubree Grigg to force another set.
"I feel like this win was good because we just get better each game," said Gary.
The win for the Lady Wildcats builds upon their fourth-place lead in the NWFAC standings with three matches left including the rematch in Icard next Tuesday.
"I'm just glad we get to have a season," Goulding added. "It's been a bit disappointing to not have fans but glad we are being allowed to play together."
EB was led statistically by Erin Newton (10 assists) and Aubree Grigg (four blocks, three kills).
Draughn also won the JV matchup in two sets, 25-15, 25-13, with Speed Hatley, Emma Lewis, Ella Heavner, Katie Hamm and Helena Hatley leading at the service line. EB was led by Claire Cook (five assists), Trysten Hare (four kills) and Katherine Greene (11 digs, two kills).
Foard 3, Patton 0
The Lady Panthers (8-2 NWFAC) entered Wednesday’s contest in Newton the winners of 24 straight sets across eight victorious matches, a streak that began after an opening-night home loss to Foard.
But the Tigers’ streaks were 66 straight sets and 22 matches, which unfortunately for PHS became 69 and 23 after Patton once again ran into the defending NCHSAA 2A state champions’ buzz saw on the road at Copas Gym, falling 25-12, 25-23, 25-8.
The second set was the closest one Foard has played all year, edging out another second set — 25-22 at Patton on opening night. In that one, it was Foard who erased a late deficit. This go-around the Panthers were one on the comeback charge, rallying from as far behind as 21-15.
An Ella Gragg point, followed by a stonewall at the net by Kenady Roper and Danielle Wojcik, made the deficit four. After points by Gragg and Roper bookended a Foard score, one of Izora Gragg’s serves was returned into the net before the next one found the floor for an ace and just a two-point deficit, 23-21. After the hosts made it 24-21, Roper scored again before Foard hit another one into the net to put Patton within one. But then, the Tigers were able to put it away.
Similarly to opening night, dropping a hotly contested middle set seemed to take the wind out of the Panthers’ sails. Foard scored 12 straight early in the third for a 13-2 lead and never looked back.
“In the second game, we came out strong,” said PHS coach Cindy Powell. “In the third game, we had a lot of serve receive errors. When you’re playing a team like (Foard), you need a swing off every serve receive you can get. Sending over free balls and pushes to them is like saying, ‘Here you go.’”
The match was the fourth for Patton in five days, including three in a row, following a 16-day layoff for COVID-19 quarantine.
“Being out for a couple weeks with COVID hurt us, but that’s not my excuse by any means,” Powell said. “We still need to be able to step in and play strong. But it does hurt, because we’ve not had a good day of practice since we’ve been back.”
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.