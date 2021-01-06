H.S. VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Patton downs Draughn for 11th win

With the high school volleyball season drawing to a close, in-county rivals Patton and Draughn did battle Tuesday night in Morganton, with each team looking to eclipse last season’s Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference victory total.

In the end, the host Lady Panthers (11-2) were the ones to do so with a 25-17, 25-22, 25-13 win that ended the Lady Wildcats’ 2020-21 campaign at 8-6 in league action for a second straight season. (Normally, Draughn would join Patton in next week’s state playoffs, but the NCHSAA eliminated one round of the playoffs in all sports this year due to COVID-19, slicing the postseason field in half in each classification.)

The match between the rivals began like rivalries often do, neck-and-neck with both squads playing to an 11-all tie halfway through the opening set.

Patton countered Draughn's powerful duo of Georgia Goulding and Bailey Bryant with some fire of their own from Ella Gragg (24 kills, seven digs, two aces) and Kenady Roper (19 digs, 13 kills, five aces, four assists) at the net. The Lady Panthers wrestled away the lead from the Wildcats late in the set, and a perfectly placed ace from Roper gave Patton set point.