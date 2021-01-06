H.S. VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Patton downs Draughn for 11th win

With the high school volleyball season drawing to a close, in-county rivals Patton and Draughn did battle Tuesday night in Morganton, with each team looking to eclipse last season’s Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference victory total.
In the end, the host Lady Panthers (11-2) were the ones to do so with a 25-17, 25-22, 25-13 win that ended the Lady Wildcats’ 2020-21 campaign at 8-6 in league action for a second straight season. (Normally, Draughn would join Patton in next week’s state playoffs, but the NCHSAA eliminated one round of the playoffs in all sports this year due to COVID-19, slicing the postseason field in half in each classification.)
The match between the rivals began like rivalries often do, neck-and-neck with both squads playing to an 11-all tie halfway through the opening set.
Patton countered Draughn's powerful duo of Georgia Goulding and Bailey Bryant with some fire of their own from Ella Gragg (24 kills, seven digs, two aces) and Kenady Roper (19 digs, 13 kills, five aces, four assists) at the net. The Lady Panthers wrestled away the lead from the Wildcats late in the set, and a perfectly placed ace from Roper gave Patton set point.
It was one of 15 aces as a team for Patton, making it 32 in two matches for the week after their second- and third-highest totals of season in back-to-back days.
The second set mirrored the first, except this time neither team pulled away. Draughn and Patton took turns taking a one-point lead. A dink from Izora Gragg (37 assists, six aces, five digs, four kills, block) eventually gave the Lady Panthers the narrowest set triumph of the evening and a 2-0 lead, and the hosts rolled in set number three, continuing the trend of 13 straight wins or losses via sweeps for Patton.
PHS was also led statistically by Kinley Attaway (seven digs, ace), Christina Skelly (five digs, ace) and Lainey Poteet (four kills, two digs, block). No Draughn individual statistics were available.
Patton closes the regular season today at East Burke.
W. Iredell 3, EB 0
The Lady Cavaliers (4-8 NWFAC) fell in straight sets Tuesday in Statesville, 10-25, 15-25, 13-25.
East Burke was led by Kayleigh Icard (14 digs), Reese Abernethy (13 digs), Erin Newton (10 assists, five digs) and Danielle Foxx (seven kills, three blocks).
In a 14-25, 22-25 JV Cavs’ loss, Chloe Cook and Katherine Greene had eight digs each, Katie Herrell posted three blocks and two digs and Caroline Pruitt added two aces.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.